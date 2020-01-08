Teton Valley Aquatics (TVA) is pleased to announce that Jessica Pozzi has been selected as the organization’s new Executive Director.
Jessica brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Teton Valley Aquatics after having served as Director of Philanthropy for Teton Valley Health and manager of the Wine Business Institute at Sonoma State University.
“I am very excited to dive into this project and work with our community to bring a facility to life that everyone can benefit from and enjoy year round,” said Jessica Pozzi.
"The Teton Valley Aquatics Board is excited to have Jessica as TVA's Executive Director,” says Board Chair Wray Landon. “Her skills and experience will be a perfect match for this challenging next phase of progress towards an aquatic center for Teton Valley.”
Jessica and her family recently moved to Teton Valley in spring of 2018 after exploring the midwestern states in search of a new place to settle down and raise a family, which include two very active boys. They are very excited to have found a place where community is valued along with all of the natural resources for recreation and natural living the valley has to offer. Jessica comes to TVA after having spent a large part of her professional career at Sonoma State University’s Wine Business Institute. There she played an integral role in the vision, development, capital campaign and opening of the Wine Spectator Learning Center; a $12 million, 15,000sf high tech learning space on the SSU campus. Having that experience around opening a facility is priceless to the success of our valley’s very own aquatics facility.
In 2019, TVA served over 500 children across three water safety education programs, including Winter Sports Learn-To-Swim, Josh the Otter Water Safety Education Program and the first Community Learn-To-Swim program. TVA also installed 3 Lifejacket Loaner Stations on the Teton River in partnership with the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation in 2019. TVA completed the Aquatic Facility Feasibility Study in partnership with the City of Driggs in November. A community presentation of the study is scheduled for Feb. 3.
Teton Valley Aquatics will start the new year with the Winter Sports Learn-To-Swim program in January, Josh the Otter Water Safety Education Program in May and the second year of the Community Learn-To-Swim Program in summer 2020. TVA will be reopening the Teton River Lifejacket Loaner Stations for the second year of operations in late April.
To learn more about Teton Valley Aquatics: https://tetonvalleyaquatics.org.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.