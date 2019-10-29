Teton Valley Aquatics announced on Oct. 29 that the nonprofit is seeking a new executive director.
Executive director Katie McNamara plans to step away from her role in January to focus on her business and pursuing her MBA. Katie will join the Teton Valley Aquatics Board in 2020.
“I am immensely grateful for my time with Teton Valley Aquatics serving alongside a strong and passionate Board of Directors and team of volunteers. We have made significant progress in bringing essential services to our community and laying a strong foundation for Teton Valley’s future facility. I have been engaged with TVA since 2017 first as a volunteer and then as a staff member. I am committed to continuing to serve the organization and stewarding our mission forward,” said Katie.
Board chair Wray Landon said, “Katie has been an exceptional Executive Director. With her leadership and enthusiasm, Teton Valley Aquatics programs are addressing all elements of water safety. She has been a key contributor to the Facility Feasibility Study completion, setting TVA up for forward momentum on an aquatic facility. I’m pleased that Katie will continue her involvement with TVA in a new role. The TVA Board will be moving aggressively to select a new Executive Director to continue and build on the fine work that Katie has accomplished.”
The Board of Directors has formed a search committee to hire a new Executive Director and will begin the process this week. Full position description can be found here: https://tetonvalleyaquatics.org/employment-opportunities/
