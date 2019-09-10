Teton Springs Foundation offers one grant cycle per year. The Teton Springs Foundation 2019 Grant Cycle is now open. Applications are due November 1, 2019 by 5 p.m.
For more information or to download an application, please go to http://www.tetonspringsfoundation.org/grant-application.html. Applications are to be submitted electronically, by email. If you have any questions or need additional information, please email grants@tetonspringsfoundation.org.
Current grantees (those awarded funds in December 2018) must submit a grant update before applying for new funding.
As in prior years, the requesting organization must be a recognized 501©(3) providing services in Teton Valley Idaho.
The average request per organization is $3,000-$5,000. Please contact the Foundation prior to your application if you would like to make a larger request.
Funding decisions will be announced in December 2019.
The Teton Springs Foundation’s mission is to improve the quality of life in Teton Valley. The Foundation has awarded over $1,000,000 to local nonprofit organizations since 2001.
