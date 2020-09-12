Dear Teton Valley Nonprofit Community,
The Teton Springs Foundation application for 2020 is now open. Please go to http://www.tetonspringsfoundation.org/grant-application.html for more information.
During these challenging times, we appreciate all that you are doing for our area from helping vulnerable populations, providing places and opportunities for safe recreation, offering critical programs for children and adults and supplying refuge for our furry friends. You are a part of the nonprofit community that provides critical services to keep Teton Valley strong. We truly appreciate your commitment and time.
If you choose to complete the application, we look forward to hearing about the projects where you have the greatest need and impact. If you would like to express how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected your organization, feel free to include that in your text though it is not required. Applications are due November 6, 2020.
If you have any questions please reach out to grants@tetonspringsfoundation.org. We would be glad to discuss your request.
With gratitude, Teton Springs Foundation Board