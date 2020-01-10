On Jan. 9, Teton Springs Foundation awarded $47,288 in grant funding to 14 local nonprofit organizations to benefit the Teton Valley community. This annual grant cycle brings the total grants awarded to $1,114,000 since the Foundation’s inception in 2001.
This year, Teton Springs Foundation received 25 applications from local non-profit organizations, totaling $94,038 in funding requests. The awarded grants cover a wide range of community needs that include helping families, providing education and recreation opportunities, improving resources for children, enhancing community health services, supporting conservation and animal welfare. Grantees attended a reception at Teton Springs to accept grant awards and share their project goals with their peers.
The mission of Teton Springs Foundation is improving the quality of life in Teton Valley through charitable giving since 2001. From Doug Gemmel, Teton Springs Foundation President, “The organizations that apply for funding, whether awarded or not, are critical to our community. We sincerely appreciate all of the projects and the incredible contributions of their staff and volunteers.” The next granting cycle will open in Fall 2020.
