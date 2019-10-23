The Board of Directors of Teton Science Schools is pleased to share that “Mountain Academy of Teton Science Schools” has been selected as the new name for the Pre-K through 12 independent school. The new name will replace the legacy names from the two-campus school — Journeys School, in Jackson, and Teton Valley Community School, in Teton Valley. After a partnership of many years and an integration of the Teton Valley Community School under TSS in 2012, the two campuses came together formally as TSS’s one school in 2019.
In June 2018 Teton Science Schools began the process of one school, two-campus model, which will roll out over three years. Integrating operations across our two campuses will improve learning opportunities for students, invest in faculty recruitment and retention and further Teton Science Schools’ position as a national leader in place-based education.
All field education, wildlife tour, graduate education and teacher professional development programs offered under the TSS umbrella will maintain the Teton Science Schools name.
