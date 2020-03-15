The Teton School Board of Trustees agreed on Sunday evening to shutter the public schools starting tomorrow, Monday, March 16 in light of the growing COVID-19 pandemic. This decision was based on the school’s administrative team whose recommendations to Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme included closing the schools, moving instruction online with a three week closure lasting until April 6.
Before the vote, Woolstenhulme added that he suspected that local families would pull students from school regardless of the board’s decision which could be disruptive and would likely lead to closing the schools regardless.
On Saturday, March 14, East Idaho Public Health and Teton Valley Health announced the first positive case of COVID-19 due to exposure in a neighboring state.
Teton County joins the Couer d'Alene School District and Blaine County School Districts which closed this week because of the COVID-19 outbreak in Idaho. Teton County, Wyoming District 1 also closed public school earlier today.
This story will be updated.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.