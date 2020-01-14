School buses bus school closed stock image file photo winter storm snow east idaho
As of 4:30 a.m. there is no school for Teton School District 401 today, Tuesday Jan. 14 due to closed highways and hazardous road conditions. This is the second day this week the district has closed schools due to weather conditions.

Teton Pass and Pine Creek are open this morning.

Current Idaho road closures include:

ID-32 from Ashton to Tetonia

ID-33 from Newdale to ID-32 Tetonia

ID-47 from Ashton to Bear Gulch

ID-87 from US-20 intersection to Montana Stateline

US-20 from Ashton to Montana Stateline

The National Weather Service has issued another winter storm warning that will remain in effect until 5 p.m. today. Teton Valley can expect moderate to heavy snow at times with accumulations up to eight inches and wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph which may produce areas of blowing and drifting snow.

Travel will be difficult at times, especially outside of well-maintained travel corridors. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and possibly cause road closures. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road updates, see Idaho 511. For Teton Pass updates see Wyoming 511

Other schools district currently closed because of weather:

Firth School District 59

Bear Lake School District 33

Snake River School District 52

Blackfoot School District 55

Aberdeen School District 58

Fremont County School District 215

This story will be updated as needed.

