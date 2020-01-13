Update 12:30 p.m. Teton County Courthouse is closed for county business due to severe winter weather conditions. The courthouse is expected to open for regular business tomorrow January 14 at 8:30 am.
----
Update 11:50 a.m. The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) will be closing WYO 22 Teton Pass at 2 p.m. today for avalanche mitigation measures.
Windy conditions are creating snow loading issues, and WYDOT crews are working to clear the parking areas for the closure. They are asking residents and motorists to help spread the word and clear the area.
WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in adverse weather conditions, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all road closures. For more information, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info
----
Update: 11:35 a.m. Teton County has closed the entire Cedron Loop which includes West Bates, Cedron Road and South 5000 West due to impassable and dangerous road conditions. Because the storm is predicted to continue into the evening and conditions are likely to remain the same, routes will be plowed overnight. As new information is available, updates will be provided on the Teton County website and Facebook pages. Teton County advises all unnecessary travel throughout the county until the storm passes.
----
Update: 10:45 a.m. The Teton County Road & Bridge Department is advising that many county roads are hazardous, particularly Bates Road. The sheriff's office is advising residents to not travel the roads unless necessary.
----
Update 8:40 a.m. : The Wyoming Department of Transportation has scheduled a closure of Teton Pass for tomorrow, Tuesday Jan. 14 at 3 a.m. for avalanche mitigation. Reduced visibility, winter driving conditions, and increasing avalanche hazard may force an earlier closure.
No parking at the summit of Teton Pass and Coal Creek will begin at 8 p.m. on Jan. 13 and will be enforced. Highway travelers and backcountry users are advised to plan accordingly.
----
Update 8:40 a.m. Discoveries preschool is opening at 10 a.m.
----
Update 7:50 a.m. The Teton Valley Campus of Teton Science Schools is closed and TSS is encouraging Teton Valley students that commute to Jackson to work from home today.
----
Update 7:45 a.m. Highway 33 from Tetonia to Driggs is now open.
----
Update 7:30 a.m. Highway 33 from Tetonia to Driggs is currently closed. Discoveries preschool is closed until further notice.
----
5:30 a.m. There is no school for Teton School District 401 today, Monday Jan. 13 due to closed highways and hazardous road conditions.
As of this morning at 5 a.m. Highway 33 north from Tetonia remains closed as does Highway 32 from Felt to Ashton.
Highway 26 from Swan Valley to Ririe is also closed.
Teton Pass and Pine Creek are open this morning.
As of this morning, Fremont County Schools are also closed. Sugar-Salem is on a two hour delay.
This story will be updated as needed.
