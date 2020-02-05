WY 22 over Teton Pass will close for avalanche mitigation at 2 p.m. on Thursday Feb. 6. Changing weather and avalanche conditions could force an earlier closure.
Beginning at 8 p.m. on Wednesday Feb. 5, NO PARKING will be permitted between the Idaho State line (Milepost 17) and the closure gate at Wilson (Milepost 7). This closure will remain in effect through the day of Thursday Feb. 6.
Winter storm conditions will create hazardous travel conditions over the next 2-3 days on the highways leading into and out of Jackson, Wyoming. Please be prepared for additional road closures during this time period.
Travelers are advised to plan accordingly. For the latest updates dial 511 or go to www.wyoroad.info for updated weather and road conditions. Sign up for automated email and text alerts with 511 notify at www.wyoroad.info.
