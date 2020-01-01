The Wyoming Department of Transportation has scheduled a closure of Teton Pass for tonight, Wednesday Jan 1 at 10 p.m. for avalanche mitigation work.
Reduced visibility, winter driving conditions, and increasing avalanche hazard may force an earlier closure. No parking at the summit of Teton Pass and Coal Creek beginning at 6pm tonight will be strictly enforced. Highway travelers and backcountry users are advised to plan accordingly.
Dial 511 or go to www.wyoroad.info for updated weather and road conditions. Sign up for automated email and text alerts with 511 notify at www.wyoroad.info.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.