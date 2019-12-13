Travel on the majority of the Teton Park Road, Moose-Wilson Road, and Signal Mountain Summit Road within Grand Teton National Park is now open to over-snow access only. The designated portions of these roads now accommodate winter recreation, and the use of wheeled vehicles is prohibited for the season.
Once snow begins to accumulate on the roadbeds, the status is changed to over-snow access and approved winter activities such as cross-country skiing, skate skiing, and snow-shoeing become possible. Bicycles, including, snow bikes, are not permitted on roads designated for over-snow access. Snow bikes are allowed on roadways open to motor vehicle use in Grand Teton National Park.
The 14-mile section of the Teton Park Road between the Taggart Lake Trailhead and Signal Mountain Lodge will be groomed approximately three times a week dependent on snow and weather conditions.
Tuesdays- Four lanes groomed Taggart to South Jenny Lake
Fridays- Two lanes groomed Taggart to Signal Mountain
Sundays- Four lanes groomed Taggart to South Jenny Lake
Grooming began this week and will continue through mid-March. For grooming updates, call the park's road information line at 307-739-3682.
Grooming is made possible through the financial support of Grand Teton National Park Foundation and a Federal Highway Administration Recreational Trails Program grant managed by the State of Wyoming.
Visitors may view a webcam showing the condition of the groomed road and prevailing weather conditions from the Cottonwood Creek Bridge in real time. The webcam is available through the support of the Grand Teton National Park Foundation and Jackson Hole Nordic in partnership with the park. Visit https://www.nps.gov/grte/planyourvisit/skiing-and-snowshoeing.htm for the webcam and more information about cross-country skiing and snowshoeing in the park.
Generally, pets are only permitted along park roadways open to motor vehicle use. However, pets are allowed on the over-snow access portions of the Teton Park Road and Moose-Wilson Road by special exception. For the safety of wildlife, pets, and visitors in wildlife habitat, pets must be leashed at all times. Pet owners are required to pick up waste. Dog sledding and ski joring are not allowed in the park.
Ranger-led snowshoe hikes begin December 26 and will continue through mid-March. The hikes begin at 1:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and are supported by the Grand Teton Association. Reservations are required. Please contact the park at 307-739-3399 for more information.
