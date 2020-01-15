Teton School District 401 is working on a two hour delay this morning, Wednesday Jan. 15.
Buses will be running. If your child is usually picked up at 7:20 a.m., then the bus should be there at 9:20 a.m.. Schools are dismissed at the regular time.
Students how have scheduled Winter Sports programs today will be notified by principals of any changes, but students should plan on attending their respective sport.
Teton Pass and Pine Creek are open this morning.
Current Idaho road closures include:
ID-32 from Ashton to Tetonia
ID-33 from Newdale to ID-32 Tetonia
ID-26 from Swan Valley to Ririe
The Teton County Sheriff's Office said that ID-33 from Newdale to Tetonia will likely re-open later this afternoon.
For road updates, see Idaho 511. For Teton Pass updates see Wyoming 511.
The National Weather Service has lifted the storm warning and is calling for 20 percent chance of snow before 11 a.m. today. It will be cloudy this morning with a high near 26.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.