Teton High School earned a 92 percent graduation rate in 2019, down from 94 percent in 2018 and down from an all time high of 97 percent in 2017. This is still above the state and national graduation rates with the State of Idaho remaining steady at 80.7 percent, compared to 80.6 percent in 2018.
Among Hispanic students at Teton High School, the rate year over year remained the same at 79 percent, up from 76 percent in 2017. This percentage is still above the state’s rate for Hispanic students graduating from high school which fell to 73 percent in 2019.
“We are disappointed with our graduation rate going down but we are working with students, parents, and staff to stop the downward curve,” said Teton High School principal Sam Zoog in an email to the Teton Valley News. “It is important to note that the state is looking at the 4-year data at this point. The 2 percent drop represents one student. We know which kids are most at risk and seek to provide support to their efforts. We are very proud of our students for their hard work; our families and staff go the extra mile to help them graduate and be ready for the next level, be it college, trade school or a career.”
Across Idaho, 56 school districts and 85 schools have four-year graduation rates of 90 percent or higher including Teton High School, reported the Idaho Department of Education last Friday. Fourteen of those districts and 21 schools boasted 100 percent graduation rates.
“Our results this year are modest, but I’m confident the great work of Idaho’s teachers and schools, plus the support offered by my department, will result in more gains in the future,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra in a news release on Friday. “In addition, I believe our efforts to increase funding for literacy, teacher pay and social-emotional learning will yield growth in graduation rates and student achievement.”
Some student groups saw increases in their four-year rate in 2019. Specifically, American Indian students’ graduation rate rose by nearly 7 percentage points, from 60.7 percent in 2018 to 67.6 percent in 2019. And the graduation rate for Black/ African American students increased by 2.2 percentage points, from 71.4 percent in 2018 to 73.6 percent in 2019.
“We know even with the 2 percent decline, our graduation rate is still much higher than the state and national average,” added Zogg. “This is an annual accomplishment for Teton High. We want to maintain one of the best graduation rates in the state and our goal is always 100 percent. Occasionally, there are circumstances that are out of our control.”But disparities when measuring a four-year rate still exist for other subgroups:· The graduation rate for Hispanic/Latino students fell by 2 percentage points, from 75.9 percent in 2018 to 73.9 percent in 2019· The graduation rate for students with disabilities fell by 2.4 percentage points from 58.5 percent in 2018 to 56.1 percent in 2019· The percentage of English Learners fell by 1.1 percentage points from 75.5 percent in 2018 to 74.4 percent in 2019· The percentage of migrant students graduating fell by 5.6 percentage points from 69.9 percent in 2018 to 64.3 percent in 2019. The mobility of this student population is a possible factor in the decline.But the data for some of these same student populations showed improvement when comparing their five-year graduation rate to their four-year rate:· Students who are homeless reported an increase of 4.8 percentage points· Students in foster care reported a 4.6 percentage point increase· Students with disabilities showed a 3.7 percentage point increase· English learners reported a 3.6 percentage point increase
