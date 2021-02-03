Cameron Edwards, a junior cellist, is the first orchestra member at Teton High School to be accepted to the All-Northwest Symphony Orchestra.
Young musicians from Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming audition for All-Northwest. Normally, the accepted students rehearse together for a few days then perform for an audience of music teachers, parents, and friends at the All-Northwest Music Educators Conference. This year’s conference will be held virtually from Feb. 11 to 14. THS band members have been accepted to the biannual event in 2017 and 2019, and choir members have been accepted 2013 through 2019. None of the school’s band or choir students auditioned for this year’s virtual conference.
Edwards was born with moderate to severe hearing loss and has worn digital hearing aids since he was a baby, but that never held him back from pursuing music. He came to orchestra in seventh grade with some violin experience, then took up the string bass before settling on the cello.
“While in middle school, he practiced in the string classroom every chance he got before school, at lunch recess, and during flex time,” orchestra teacher Julie Schindler remembered. “He challenged himself to learn the first Bach Prelude even though it was seemingly beyond his grasp. Cameron was persistent and mastered that first Prelude and has continued to add several pieces to his repertoire.”
THS music teacher Kristy Romano described Edwards as “the hardest working musician I teach.” In addition to cello, he plays flute in symphonic band and was in choir his freshman and sophomore years. He has been a member of the Idaho Falls Youth Symphony for the past two years, and has participated in the District Solo Festival and qualified for the State Festival twice.
This year he has been taking remote lessons with Settlement Music School in Philadelphia, and hopes to major in music performance in college.
“We are all so pleased for Cameron and are impressed with the hard work and effort he put forth to be prepared for this honor,” Schindler said. “He is confident and when he is not practicing, he is reading about music. He has attended dozens of live classical music performances, expanding his knowledge and is always learning everything he can about music.”