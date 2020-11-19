Habitat for Humanity of the Greater Teton Area (Teton Habitat) is asking community members to participate in our Community Need Survey in order to collect data on diverse housing needs within different segments of our community. The results from this survey will help guide future programs and homeownership opportunities that Habitat offers to the community.
The survey is completely anonymous and contains questions specifically on household make up (income, household size, time in the area, etc.), ownership and location (where you work and live, current house conditions, etc.), and Habitat program awareness (current and future programs). The questions intend to identify gap in our community needs that are not being addressed by current services. The information collected will only be used for internal data collection. All members of the community are being asked to participate. We will be collecting data through mid-December.
“The data gathered in the Community Need Survey will inform all aspects of our organization so that we remain relevant to our community’s housing needs,” says Wendy Martinez, Homeowner Services Manager. “This is crucial internal information that will determine things such as bedrooms size, design of homes, and future programs offered.”
Click here to take the survey in English