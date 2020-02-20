3A
FILER 55, TETON 51 (OT): In Middleton, Teton scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to force overtime, but it wasn't enough in the 3A opener.
Waklee Kunz led Teton with 22 points and Cambrie Streit added 14 points and eight rebounds, but Filer had more scoring balance with three players in double figures and a fourth with nine points.
Teton (18-9) plays Fruitland in today's consolation bracket at 1:15 p.m.
FILER 55, TETON 51 (OT)
Teton 11 9 9 20 3— 52
Filer 13 10 11 15 6— 55
TETON — Kinley Brown 2, Waklee Kunz 22, Cambrie Streit 14, Abby Thomas 8, Annalea Brown 6.
FILER — Kori Gartner 9, Kelsie Snyder 3, Alexis Monson 13, McCarty Stoddard 2, Jazmyn Smothers14, Ella Fisher 14.
At Middleton, it took two overtimes, but Sugar-Salem's run at another 3A state title came to end against Timberlake.
Mardee Fillmore scored 14 points and Macey Fillmore scored 11 for the Diggers (21-2) but it wasn't enough in a 45-40 loss. It was Sugar-Salem's first loss in the first round since 2014, also in a game that pitted two state media poll ranked teams against each other on day one due to Idaho's predetermined state tournament brackets. In 2014, the then-No. 1 state media poll ranked Diggers fell 30-28 to then No. 2 ranked Filer.
Timberlake, ranked No. 3 in the 3A state media poll, and Sugar-Salem, ranked No. 1, entered Thursday with considerable history in the 3A state tournament, with the previous five 3A state titles going to one team or the other. Thursday was also the fourth time in six years the teams have met in the 3A state tournament.
Sugar-Salem faces Kimberly today in the consolation round.
TIMBERLAKE 45, SUGAR-SALEM 40 (2OT)
Sugar-Salem 6 8 7 7 9 3— 40
Timberlake 10 2 9 7 9 8 — 45
SUGAR-SALEM — Price 2, Harris 5, Luke 5, Gillette 1, Pannell 2, Mardee Fillmore 14, Macey Fillmore 11.
TIMBERLAKE — Soumas 15, Suko 6, Carhart 4, Jessen 8, Jeffs 12.
Other scores
*Due to the below games starting at 8 p.m. and ending close to the Post Register's deadline, box scores and details did not appear in print.
Class 2A
DECLO 40, RIRIE 36: At Kuna High School, the Hornets edged the Bulldogs in the first round of the 2A state tournament.
A 15-point fourth quarter lifted Declo past Ririe for the win.
Sara Boone and Dallas Sutton had 11 points each for Ririe (15-9), which plays in a consolation bracket game today versus Bear Lake.
DECLO 40, RIRIE 36
Declo 11 7 7 15--40
Ririe 6 7 14 9--36
DECLO--Kate Mallory 14, Abbie Ramsey 2, Kadance Spencer 5, Sydney Ramsey 8, Amanda Bott 2, Brooke Olsen 3, Aryana Kahalioumi 6.
RIRIE--Breyer Newman 8, Paige Martinez 4, Sara Boone 11, Jordan Scott 2, Dallas Sutton 11.
Class 1A D2
CAREY 42, MACKAY 39: At Nampa High School, Mackay fell to the No. 1 media poll ranked Panthers in the first round of the 1A Division II state tournament.
The Miners (15-5) built a 25-21 halftime lead and 33-26 lead after the third quarter, but Carey rallied with a 16-point fourth quarter for the win.
Chloe Fullmer had 13 points and Trinity Seefried added 10 points for Mackay, which plays Lakeside tonight in a consolation bracket game.
CAREY 42, MACKAY 39
Carey 12 9 5 16--42
Mackay 10 15 8 6--39
CAREY--Berenice Vargas 4, Noella Cruz 4, Kourtney Black 10, Kylie Wood 22, Felicity Black 2.
MACKAY--Riley Moore 6, Alana Christensen 2, Chloe Fullmer 13, Trinity Seefried 10, Megan Moore 8.
