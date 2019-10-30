Green Drinks are casual networking happy hours across the country where environmentally-minded people meet over social drinks to learn and share. Everyone is invited to this free monthly event. Food and drinks will be available for purchase or provided by a business sponsor.
Green Drinks Teton Valley are held on the first Monday of the month (except summer months) from 5-7 pm at Yeti's Post in Driggs. There is often a short (20-30 min) presentation about some local sustainability topic, but mostly just good old face to face socializing. Join us!
On the November 4th gathering, Jennifer Werlin will share a short presentation about the Teton Food and Farm Coalition’s efforts to strengthen our local food system. Werlin is a Community Food Systems Assistant Extension Professor for the University of Idaho in Teton County. She provides educational programs associated with enhancing our local food and agriculture system through the UI’s Small Farms and Sustainable Agriculture Cultivating Success™ Program, Idaho Master Gardeners, community and economic development around our Teton “Foodshed,” and 4-H Youth Development. She also facilitates the Teton Food and Farm Coalition that works collaboratively with farmers, consumers, nonprofit organizations, and local government to create a vibrant, healthy, and resilient food system. Her interests include healthy seasonal cooking, gardening, season extension, food security, beekeeping, and Permaculture design
She will also present an overview about her Rapid Market Assessments that she conducted over the summer at the Teton Valley Farmers Market and Slow Food’s People’s Market. A Rapid Market Assessment (RMA) is an efficient method for researchers and markets to easily capture the opinions and habits of market-goers on a single market day. Information collected on attendance, consumer habits and preferences helps market managers, boards and vendors assess how well they are achieving their mission and goals and may be useful in planning and future decision making.
