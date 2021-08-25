Chief says improved fire rating reflects district’s commitment to service
After a recent evaluation of the Teton Fire Protection District led to a fire rating that improved from 4 to 3, Chief Bret Campbell called it “maybe the biggest accomplishment in the district’s history.”
The fire rating, officially know as the public protection classification, is determined every six to ten years by the Idaho Surveying and Rating Bureau, a nonprofit association of insurers. The rating is an important variable in the equation that dictates insurance rates for property owners in the valley.
In 2005, when Campbell joined the district, its score was 5 (out of 10, with 1 being the best); in 2011 the score increased to 4. The district just learned on Aug. 16, after being evaluated in May, that it had again gained points on the scoring rubric and is now ranked a 3. According to the bureau’s records, only a couple dozen Idaho fire protection providers have achieved a classification of 3, and barely any are at 2 or 1.
Much of that improvement, Campbell said, came about because the evaluator added another category of “extra credit” criteria, Community Risk Reduction, in which Teton Fire received a high score.
The category includes public education, fire investigations, and preventative measures such as building code adoption and enforcement, a facet of the fire department overseen by Fire Marshal Earle Giles.
Teton scored well in water supplies (also the purview of the marshal) and emergency communications. The district was dinged in the Fire Department section, with shortcomings such as personnel, training, and deployment.
Campbell explained that keeping a small rural fire department staffed to the level demanded by the rating rubric would require a much heftier budget. He pointed out that thanks to an increased annual contribution for service from Teton County, Wyoming, the district is hiring three new firefighter paramedics to continue to provide a high level of service as the community grows.
“We train nonstop,” Giles added.
The high protection classification only applies to properties within five miles of a fire station and with proximity to a hydrant or water pump.
“So basically the cities,” Campbell clarified. Properties in a five to seven mile radius of a fire station with access to a water supply have a similar rating. But houses up in the hills far from town continue to have a low rating.
Craig Chandler, who works as an insurance agent for a private firm as well as the Idaho Counties Risk Management Program and happened to stop by the Driggs fire station last Wednesday, said that in the west, “insurance companies are panicking. Rates keep going up every year because each fire season is the worst fire season we’ve ever seen.”
He said it was impressive to see Teton’s classification go up a rung even as the community is experiencing growth, and will likely serve to at least keep property insurance rates level here.
Campbell said that during his visit on May 26, the evaluator from the ISRB looked at the district’s wildland fire fighting equipment for the first time. While that isn’t one of the criteria listed on the rubric, Campbell views wildland and structural fire management as an interconnected system rather than siloed services.
“Because we are surrounded by 270 degrees of forest and the remaining 90 degrees is canyon and BLM, we work closely with our federal and state partners to develop wildland programs,” he said.
Chandler’s fellow insurance agent Ben Rydalch pointed out that if a building is within 25 miles of an active fire, an insurer won’t write a policy on it.
“What some people who are building a house or trying to renew their insurance don’t realize is that it’s important to have effective fire management in the surrounding areas,” Rydalch said. “Teton working with additional agencies and being prepared to handle a fire as quickly as possible is a huge benefit that a lot of times people have no understanding or perspective of.”
The change in public protection classification will go into effect on Nov. 1 of this year.
“When I talk to people who are concerned about property taxes, it’s important to remember: the cost of the district should always be weighed against the cost of property insurance,” Campbell said. “A good district could be saving you hundreds of dollars in insurance, whereas if you were in a protection class 7 you’d be gouged. This could be an opportunity for people, especially commercial property owners, to shop around for insurance rates.”
The chief added that the district’s goal now will be to maintain that high protection class. “We’ll have to work hard in the next six years to meet the challenges of growth, and be vigilant of our wildland-urban interface. We’re going to work to continue doing what we have been doing.”