SNAKE RIVER 34, TETON 14: At Holt Arena, Snake River defeated Teton in an all eastern Idaho 3A quarterfinal in the late game of a doubleheader Friday in Pocatello to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2017.
It was the second meeting between the teams, but Snake River took the win this time. Teton defeated Snake River 12-6 on Oct. 4 in Driggs.
The Panthers led 21-0 at halftime Friday off three touchdowns by Treyton Young. Armando Garza scored in the third quarter to make it 27-8 and Young added his fourth touchdown of the game early in the fourth quarter to make it 34-8. Dusty Hess and Carson Reiley scored for Teton early in the third quarter and with five minutes left in the game.
The Panthers (8-2) will host defending 3A state champion Sugar-Salem in an all eastern Idaho semifinal next week on a to-be-determined date and at a to-be-determined venue. Teton, which was making its first quarterfinals appearance since 2012, ends the season 5-5.
BLACKFOOT 42, MINICO 14: At Blackfoot, the Blackfoot High School football team scored 42 unanswered points to defeat Minico 42-14 in Friday's quarterfinals and reach the 4A state semifinals for the first time since 2014.
The Spartans struck first, taking a 14-0 lead with less than five minutes left in the first quarter before the Broncos responded to cut the deficit to 14-7 to end the first quarter. After a 14-14 tie with less than six minutes left in the second quarter, the Broncos took a 28-14 halftime lead and held the Spartans scoreless for the second half.
Blackfoot (10-1) will play at Nampa, which defeated defending 4A state runner-up Bishop Kelly 35-28 on Friday, next week in the semifinals.
LOST RIVERS 56, CLEARWATER VALLEY 8: At Holt Arena, Lost Rivers built on a 42-0 halftime lead to defeat Clearwater Valley to reach the 1ADI semifinals and keep its undefeated season going.
Pirates coach Sam Thorngren said they were wary of Clearwater Valley's run game after one of their players ran for 340 yards in their win over Kamiah the previous week. Thorngren added that the Rams didn't appear to have a lot of depth, and the Pirates took advantage.
"Our defense was lights out in the first half," Thorngren said. "Our offensive line opened some holes early. We were sharp in all phases."
Thorngren said Bridger Hansen completed four of four passes for 111 yards, including a touchdown pass to Sage Cummins to start Lost Rivers' second drive of the game, and Keyan Cummins surpassed 100 yards on five carries. The Rams scored their lone touchdown in the fourth quarter.
The Pirates (10-0) will host the winner of today's Wilder and Potlatch game next week in the semifinals.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.