On Thursday, August 1, at 7:16 p.m., Idaho State Police stopped a 2007 Volkswagen Passat for speeding on Highway 33 at milepost 119, in Teton County near the Madison County line.
Troopers identified the driver as Aaron Phelps, 28, of Portage, Indiana, and discovered he had three felony warrants for his arrest. The officers requested back-up from Teton County deputies. As units were en route, Phelps fled the traffic stop and ISP Troopers and Teton officers pursued him. Once the chase had crossed the county line, Deputy Tyson Gunderson continued into Madison County. Deputies from Madison and Fremont County Sheriff's Offices also responded to assist in the pursuit.
Units were finally able to halt the Passat on US 20, just south of Sugar City, but not before one Idaho State Police vehicle and one Madison County Sheriff’s Office vehicle had been damaged. Phelps attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended. Rexburg Police assisted at the scene. Phelps was arrested on the three felony warrants, and for felony eluding and resisting arrest, and his passenger was also taken into custody.
