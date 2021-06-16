After a soft opening of the Teton Creek Corridor Pathway on May 29 with little in the way of fanfare, Teton Valley Trails and Pathway’s trail counter had registered over 325 trips on the path in five days.
The 2.5-mile path east of Driggs, completed last month, is just the most visible evidence of a multi-year collaboration between TVTAP, Teton Regional Land Trust, Friends of the Teton River, and Valley Advocates for Responsible Development, facilitated by LegacyWorks Group. The goals of the Teton Creek Corridor Partnership are to restore the waterway, preserve the valley’s agricultural heritage, provide wildlife habitat and a valuable winter migration corridor, offer public access, and encourage community redevelopment.
The crushed gravel path starts at Cemetery Road, winds along the creek and then rises onto a bench above a former farmsite, next to the old landfill cap. The trail ends on Stateline Road at the toe of the Teton foothills, although it may someday connect to public BLM or Forest Service land in Wyoming. The path cost under $400,000 in grants and private funds, with public entities providing material or labor matches.
“Our goal was to provide this asset for the community without asking for a lot of taxpayer dollars,” Dan Verbeten of TVTAP said.
The path will be closed from Dec. 1 to May 1 every winter to protect the wildlife that follows the corridor down out of the mountains. “They are down here for sure,” Dan said about big game animals. “There was a lot of elk poop and hoofprints on the path when it opened up, and the deer spend time down in these fields every evening.”
He said his organization opted to keep the path opening low-key because of the increased recreation pressures being seen across the valley. Instead, his goal is to set a precedent of good behavior on the trail (dogs on leash, respect for private property, non-motorized use, no trash) and let people “discover it for themselves.”
Dan hosted one of his regular Wednesday Walks for community members on June 9, and he and Friends of the Teton River director Amy Verbeten discussed the project while strolling down the path in the sunshine.
Teton Creek, one of the biggest tributaries of the Teton River, was heavily impacted by residential growth along Ski Hill Road in the 1990s, when a developer bulldozed the braided floodplain of the alluvial creek to increase the number of habitable lots, causing massive erosion, toppling 150-year-old cottonwoods, and leading one year to a flood that overtook most of Driggs.
“It began to completely unravel the entire system,” said Amy.
With significant investment from many stakeholders and agencies, FTR did restoration work to stabilize the creek bank and make it a better habitat for fish and riparian vegetation. Along the new pathway, there are a few spur paths where walkers can look down on the creek and observe the results of that restoration work; benches and interpretive signs will soon be installed.
On either sides of the path are around 1,100 acres of land in easements owned or managed by TRLT, to be used only for agriculture or resource conservation; one piece of land was platted for 100 lots, before VARD helped the developer vacate the plat in order to return the property to its natural state. Teton County recently placed part of its own property along the creek into an easement, with the potential to build a park in the future.
The next priority for TVTAP is connecting the Teton Creek path with the one along Ski Hill Road that leads into town. That 0.3 miles of path will be costly, due to the need for a pedestrian bridge over Teton Creek. Traffic studies have clocked drivers averaging 47 miles per hour on Cemetery Road, and many of those are commercial drivers transporting gravel or loads to and from the transfer station and gravel pits.
“As we spent time out here, all of a sudden it was really clear how big this need,” Dan said. “High speeds and big trucks are not a favorable equation for pedestrians and bikes.”
The City of Driggs is providing the design work for the bridge, and a private donor made a lead gift to jumpstart the construction. Dan hopes to see the project finished by next summer.
While the public access points will be the purview of the city and county once completed, Dan said that the partners don’t see their collaboration coming to an end any time soon. “We’ve tried a couple times to set a definite end goal and have not been able to,” he said.
The process has netted other projects, success stories, and insights, Amy Verbeten added. “The Teton Creek Corridor has proven that we are more than the sum of our parts,” she said.
TVTAP will offer more Wednesday Walks through the summer to highlight Teton Creek and other projects; visit tvtap.org/events for a schedule.