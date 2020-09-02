County clerk strongly recommends early voting in Nov. election
Two-thirds of the nearly 50 people who regularly work the polls in Teton County have already informed county clerk Kim Keeley that they will not be available this Election Day, Nov. 3, mainly due to concerns about the pandemic. That leaves too few people to man one polling location, much less the county’s proposed three consolidated locations.
Poll work is a paid job; right now Teton County offers $9.50 per hour for a 12-14 hour workday plus a few hours of training, although the state is considering augmenting that pay with CARES Act funding.
“We joke that it’s low pay and long hours,” Keeley said. “But it’s shoulder season, on a Tuesday, and it’s a big service to the community and to the country. Democracy doesn’t work unless you’re involved, and being a poll worker is a great way to be involved.”
When Keeley was running for the clerk’s office in 2018, the former clerk, Mary Lou Hansen, encouraged the candidates to work a poll during the primary election to get a feel for the job.
“The day flew by — it was really fun getting to see everyone and interacting with the public,” Keeley said.
This year the job application is available online at the county website, tetoncountyidaho.gov. Workers must be at least 16, residents of Idaho, and US citizens. Keeley’s deadline is Sept. 28, the day she needs to finalize the polling locations in the county. Without enough poll workers, the county may be forced to further consolidate locations. (The county currently plans to use the LDS churches in Tetonia and Victor and a yet-to-be-determined location in Driggs.)
On Sept. 2, Mayor Hyrum Johnson told Driggs city employees that, because the need is so pressing, they could sign up as poll workers and still receive normal compensation for a day's work.
"Elections are a critical piece of our democracy, and we need to do all we can, especially during this time, to ensure that they function as they should," Johnson wrote in an email to staff.
While the Election Day polling locations need to be fully staffed regardless of day-of turnout, Keeley said she’d love to see at least 75 percent of the county vote early, whether by mailing in or dropping off their ballots or going to the courthouse to vote in-person absentee.
Submit your absentee ballot request at idahovotes.gov or by simply calling the county clerk’s office at 208-354-8780. Keeley also encourages all voters to check their registration on the state website, to make sure their address is current and their registration is active.
“Even if you don’t want to vote by mail, still check your registration online or through our office,” she said. “We’re calling it a registration refresh and it’ll save everyone time at the polls.”
Election Day will look different this year mainly because of social distancing, Keeley said. While the proposed polling locations are all large, she expects to see lines out the door on Nov. 3 to accommodate safe spacing, and who knows what the weather will look like.
Even in the week leading up to Election Day, the courthouse will likely be crowded with voters, so, Keeley emphasized: vote early. If you’re concerned about delays in mail service, drop off your ballot during business hours at the courthouse or in the secure, monitored drop box outside the building. Election staff will follow the same protocols with every ballot received regardless of the method: no one is ever alone with a ballot and the ballots are locked away until after the polls close.
“Voting is so much more safe and secure than people even realize,” Keeley said as she reflected on the protocols. “People who are concerned should try being a poll worker. You can sit there all day at a polling location thinking diabolical thoughts on how to throw a wrench in the results, and it’s impossible.”
As of last week, Teton County had already received over 1,700 ballot requests. The county will start mailing out ballots on Sept. 18 and in-person absentee voting at the courthouse begins Sept. 21. (Face coverings are always required at the courthouse.) Oct. 9 is the last day to register without voting; it’s important to note that people can register and vote in the same day any time during absentee voting or on Election Day. Oct. 23 is the last day to request a ballot by mail. While results were delayed in May’s primary election, Keeley said results will be available the night of Nov. 3.
Most importantly, Keeley and all of the county election employees welcome phone calls, about anything—to check to you’re registered, request a ballot, confirm all the important dates, or ask any question.
“Among the many hats a county clerk wears, I know that every one of the 44 clerks in Idaho holds elections nearest and dearest to their hearts,” Keeley said. “We’re all devoted to making sure elections are secure, safe, and accessible.”