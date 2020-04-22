The May 19 Primary Election ballot includes the renewal of Teton County’s two-year Special Road & Bridge Levy. Since 2010, the R&B Levy has appeared on ballots every other year as a $1,000,000 temporary two-year levy.
This year the 2-year Levy is for $1,200,000 per year. The County Road & Bridge department will receive about $900,000 with the remainder allocated to the road & bridge departments of Victor, Driggs and Tetonia proportionate to property taxes paid within each city. Renewal of the Special Road & Bridge Levy will cost property owners approximately $56 annually for every $100,000 of taxable property value.
The Special Road Levy is a critical funding source for the maintenance and improvements of City and County roads. County efforts funded by the Special Road Levy include:
• Road Grading
• Gravel Overlays: 5 miles annually
• Gravel Stabilization: 25-30 miles annually
• Pothole Repairs
• Chip Seal: 10-12 miles annually
• Crack Seal
• Full Road Reconstruction: 1-2 miles annually
• Drainage Crossings
• Major Road Design
Many County roads do not currently meet design standards. Some roads are too narrow, some lack a sufficient crushed gravel wearing surface, and some are in severe disrepair. The Special Road Levy allows funding for the County to improve roads to current design standards and also perform more frequent maintenance activities. Regularly scheduled maintenance extends the service life of roads, which reduces overall reconstruction need and cost. The Special Road Levy has also helped the County qualify for state and federal grants by providing required funding match.
Voter support of the Special Road Levy has allowed the County to make progress towards improving and re-building our roadway infrastructure. County roads are in significantly better overall condition than they were pre-2010 when the Levy was first passed. Without the Special Levy funding, the County’s Road & Bridge budget would not allow for much more than snow plowing and road grading. There would be little funding available for major reconstruction or major maintenance efforts.
Additional information about the County’s Road & Bridge revenues and expenditures and can be found under Road & Bridge Department on the County website. The site also includes the current Transportation Improvement Plan and other useful information.
Your support in renewing the Special Road & Bridge Levy on May 19 is critical. Please email, call or stop by if you have questions about the County’s road maintenance approach or budget.
