Editor’s note: The Teton County Sheriff’s Office has been receiving requests from residents to host a community forum such as the likes of Idaho Falls and Jackson in light of national unrest and calls for changes in police practices. Locally, three protests have commenced without incident in the last week, one in Driggs and two in Victor. On Monday, Teton County Sheriff Tony Liford stopped into the Teton Valley News and provided the following interview.
Teton County Sheriff Tony Liford is finishing his twelfth year as the elected sheriff having run on both Democratic and Republican tickets through the election cycles. The former New York City police officer took the reins of the office in 2009 and since then has worked to upgrade technology, staff and the office’s overall reputation for community-minded service. He admits that he’s not perfect, but he’s worked long hours to get the office into its current shape complete with two detectives instead of one to manage long term investigations such as the 2017 rape which lead to a prison conviction earlier this year.
That being said, he acknowledged that some members of the community were calling on a forum with his office. He’s happy to hear that these requests come with the caveat that his office is serving the community well, but still he said, “I’m not sure what it is that folks are looking for.”
“What’s happening nationally is tragedy in all regards,” he said of the killing of George Floyd and other black people by law enforcement officers. “I’ve been doing this for 37 years and I am who I am and I’m a human being. I don’t like to be whittled down to what I do for a living, especially when what I do has been on display here for 12 years.”
“We have a policy and procedure manual (see attached document online at www.tetonvalleynews.net which the sheriff dropped off at the TVN office). “We have always had one and this is the most current that we revamped in 2015.” He said the sheriff’s office policies are vetted by the county’s insurance carrier, ICRIMP and also by the Teton County Prosecutor’s Office.
“This county does not have what you call street crime,” he said of what separates urban areas from rural mountain towns. “We react to calls. If you call 911, we respond regardless of who you are. One of my election bullet points: I did not care where you were from or who you were, if you call us, we will come. Nothing has changed.”
He said on Saturday he received a call from a resident who was reporting hundreds of people gathering to demonstrate in the Victor City Park. Liford said, “OK.”
“As I have said from day one, we will protect your right to demonstrate and particularly the way it’s done here, peacefully. Whether I agree or disagree with your point of view, it’s your right.”
He said the damage to the Teton County courthouse was a crime (see page A1) and was not connected to organized demonstrations in the valley just as the crime that occurred three years ago during the Women’s March in Driggs was unrelated to the march.
“Those two knot-heads were ruining the protest,” he said of the Women’s March, requesting that the term knot-head be printed. “Once something goes from being a demonstration into violence or destruction it’s criminal. Whether it’s about the president or Black Lives Matter, once you cross that line, what you are saying no longer has meaning.”
In Teton County, the Hispanic community is the minority group. The Teton County Sheriff’s Office does not keep a record the people they pull over as they relate to gender or color as that would be profiling, but Liford said he’s asked for more funding from county commissioners to hire Spanish speaking deputies. He has been fortunate to hire three deputies over the years who can speak Spanish. He again reiterates that regardless of who you are, you make a call for help and the office will respond.
“To be perfectly frank, I would like to be up to the national standard of having 1.5 deputies per thousand residents,” he said of still needing at least three more deputies on duty. “My staff has done a tremendous job and we’ve come a long way with dispatch, reporting, technology that pinpoints a caller within five feet of the call. “As this community grows, we will need to grow.”
In Liford’s 12-year tenure as sheriff he has received a handful of complaints from members of the community. Each complaint is reviewed by the chief deputy and audio and video footage of the incidents are reviewed.
“Our force policy is a guideline for use of force and there have been incidents in my 12 years were my office as been praised for not using deadly force when it could have been necessary,” he said. “No one is looking to hurt anybody.”
“Look, no one is defending the cop in Minnesota. He was charged with murder-two. It’s a fact that very few people have controversial jobs like ours, with the exception of politicians, the media, and military because those are public service jobs. People don’t have this kind of controversy in their everyday lives. I find it offensive to be targeted. I’m a community policing guy and that started in New York.”
He added that this community has been a good place to live. He pointed to the recent call to shelter-in-place with the onset of COVID-19.
“During COVID, I’d had meetings and one with a group of pastors who had questions and wanted to know if there was anything they could do to help people we see while on duty. I told them that I thought this community was handling the COVID responsibly without the government intervention. Kudos to the community for their response to the pandemic.”
Liford said that his door is open to listen, but a forum was not necessary.
“I think we are as open as we can be,” Liford said of office’s transparency in the community. “The (Teton Valley News) comes in every week and looks over our call log, I have a person whose only job is to fulfill public information requests; we’re as transparent as we can be. I think my guys are as good as you can get—they are all grown up here or have taken to this community and are here to put their lives on the line for the people of this county, whether they be residents or visitors. And I hope this will continue after I’m done.”
