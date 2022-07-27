US Census Bureau housing inventory estimates released at the end of May indicate housing units in Teton County are going up at one of the fastest rates in the country.

The data shows that housing units in Teton County increased an estimated 4.2% from July 1, 2020 to July 1, 2021. This makes the county’s housing supply the 17th fastest growing inventory in the nation. Just considering counties located west of Texas, Teton County ranks number four.