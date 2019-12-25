The Board of County Commissioners met with District 32 legislators and other County officials on Dec. 19, 2019 to discuss issues affecting Teton County, in anticipation of Idaho’s upcoming legislative session.
Representative Marc Gibbs, Representative Chad Christensen, and Senator Mark Harris met with the BoCC along with County Treasurer Beverly Palm, County Assessor Bonnie Beard, and County Clerk Kim Keeley.
After introductions, the group addressed property taxes in Teton County. Commissioner Riegel explained that the school district receives more money from local property taxes than the county, as a result of supplemental levies and bonds passed by local voters because the state does not adequately fund education. Assessor Bonnie Beard pointed out that proposals from the legislature’s Property Tax Working Group to eliminate counties’ authority to tax new construction midyear would create a significant loss of revenue to Teton County; funds used for road maintenance, emergency services, and local government services.
Representative Gibbs noted that infrastructure throughout the state is aging and someone has to pay for it. He explained that District 32 legislators represent six counties and each county has different issues of importance for their area. Property taxes from new construction for Teton County is a significant revenue source, but other counties in District 32 do not draw the same amount of money.
Commissioner Wilcox proposed a one-time adjustment to the 3 percent cap on ad valorem tax because growth has outpaced infrastructure. He felt that a reset was needed to ensure that counties are able to provide basic services. The group confirmed that many counties in Idaho are growing faster than tax revenue can support. Representative Gibbs noted that there is a 4 percent budget increase at the state level but growth is at a 5-6 percent increase.
Other topics discussed were Teton County’s growing population, affordable housing challenges, and the importance of public lands to the economy and quality of life in Teton County. Commissioner Riegel made it clear that Teton County celebrates public land acquisitions that improve access for fishing, hunting and recreating. “We have no interest in preventing private landowners from selling their land to state or federal land management agencies, like some other counties in Idaho are trying to do,” she said in a news release from Teton County.
The meeting closed with a brief discussion on the liquor license legislation that the City of Driggs has been working on for years. Brian McDermott from Teton Regional Economic Coalition explained that restaurant owners lose money because they cannot sell liquor, only beer and wine. Representative Christensen said that he will be sponsoring the latest iteration of the liquor bill for the City of Driggs and that this version is specific to Driggs alone and will not affect other cities in Idaho.
District 32 Legislators spent the afternoon with board and staff members of Teton Valley Health learning about the partnership between the hospital and Teton County, the myriad of health services offered locally, and how Medicaid Expansion will improve the health of Teton County residents while saving the hospital money.. All three of the visiting legislators serve on Health and Welfare Committees.
