Teton County residents are woefully behind the state and national averages in responding to the 2020 census.
Response rates are updated daily at 2020census.gov, where it’s clear that Teton County is falling behind. As of Saturday, April 18, 27.8 percent of Teton County residents had responded online, and the state response rate was 53.9 percent. Idaho seems to be doing better than its neighbor to the east, however; on April 18 Wyoming’s response rate was 41.7 percent, with only 14.4 percent of Teton County, WY, residents responding. That is due in part to the fact that all Teton County, WY, residents use PO boxes, and invitations to respond to the census are only being sent to physical mailing addresses.
Teton County, ID, was undercounted by around 20 percent in the 2010 census, which meant a loss of approximately $1,470 per person per year in federal funding that would have been spent on education, health care, transportation, social services, and emergency services. A county’s population count also determines its representation in the state house and in Congress.
With a grant from the Idaho Community Foundation, Teton County’s Complete Count Committee, a partnership between the county, school district, and nonprofits, sent a postcard to all local PO boxes in hopes of educating and reminding residents without physical addresses to complete the census.
In the coming days, households with physical mailing addresses will receive paper questionnaires. People can still respond online or by phone, even if they haven’t received any invitations to respond. Silver Star Communications has set up free public Wi-Fi hotspots around the community where people can quickly fill out the census online. There is a hotspot in Victor at Sherman Park, in Driggs at 262 East Ross Avenue, in Alta at the Teton Teepee, and in Tetonia at 6309 North Main.
The national deadline for completion has been pushed from the end of July to Aug. 14 because of COVID-19. The Census Bureau has increased its call center capacity so that respondents can easily complete the survey by phone in any language.
While census workers should have started going door-to-door to collect more responses, in-person data collection has been postponed for safety reasons. It is set to resume in June, depending on health guidelines and restrictions.
Visit 2020census.gov for more information and to respond to the census.
