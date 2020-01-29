In January 2020, Kristie Eggebroten will take on the role of President of the board of directors of the Teton County Idaho Search and Rescue Foundation. Joselin Matkins stepped down as the President, but will remain on the board. The Foundation supports the Search and Rescue Operations Team who serve the community through rescue missions in the backcountry of Teton County, Idaho and surrounding counties.
Eggebroten lives in Tetonia with her husband, Lee. She has 34 years of ski patrol experience, is FEMA certified in the incident command system, is the team lead of the Citizens Emergency Response Team (CERT) for Teton County Idaho, and trained in Animal Emergency Response and Sheltering. She has a strong passion for the outdoors and for helping people and animals. In her spare time she enjoys skiing, snowmobiling and hiking, and supporting rescue horses at Hapi Trails.
In her new role, she will lead the board in their efforts to provide funding, community outreach, awareness, engagement, advocacy, and education through fundraisers and community events. The Foundation strives to provide these services so that the Operations Team can focus on the training and equipment needed to be ready to respond to incidents efficiently and effectively.
The Foundation serves the community in many other ways as well. They partner with Backcountry Zero to help prevent incidents and enable citizens to be safe while recreating in our region. They also participate with Teton County School District to work with elementary students in a hands on program outdoors to teach basic safety and survival skills so that if they are in a situation they have the knowledge and skills to survive and be rescued.
Eggebroten will officially take on her role on February 15, at the annual SAR Fundraiser at the Wildwood Room in Victor. Music will be provided by Calle Mambo. The community is welcome to join for food, drink, and fun – all while raising money for this important cause. Tickets are available at www.tcisar.org/events or from any team or foundation member.
