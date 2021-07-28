Ten new members, seven of them women, join TCISAR as volunteers
For the first time in three years, Teton County Idaho Search and Rescue is welcoming a new volunteer class.
Ten new volunteers will begin training with current team members this August after making it through a rigorous selection process.
“Having a good variety of people is very important,” said Jane Linville, who is in charge of recruiting for TCISAR.
Jason O’Neill, lead advisor for TCISAR, also spoke to the wide variety of experience successful applicants had.
“My vision has always been that those people who are in this business for a long time make it an easy fit,” said O’Neill. “A few work in the medical field as nurses or PAs, we had one retired Jenny Lake climbing ranger, he was a ranger in Yellowstone before that.”
“We went with 10 new recruits and we’re really happy with the quality of resumes that we did get,” said O’Neill.
TCISAR likes to keep 30-35 volunteers on their roster at any given time. Before this round of new recruits, there were 25 people. There was a large amount of interest for the eventual 10 spots open.
“We had quite a bit of interest,” said O’Neill. “When we put out the call for recruitment we ended up with 25 people in total apply.”
With healthy numbers now, it frees up room for people to leave that may be experiencing life changes or are simply phasing out of the team.
“Usually when you add new people, it becomes a good time to step away for some of the existing people who haven’t been very active or were thinking about leaving the team,” said O’Neill.
Rigorous selection process
With a selection process as detailed as their rescue plans, TCISAR’s successful applicants had to be completely dialed in to make it through the many levels of cuts and interviews.
The process started with 22 applicants, which, after an initial application was sent to them, were scored and ranked into a pool of 13 applicants.
“We scored all the applicants by experience, enthusiasm, certifications, and other values on a scale of 1-10,” said Linville. “There were 13 that we interviewed further. Just to get a feel for them as people.”
From those 13, three were cut, and TCISAR was down to 10 candidates. Their goal was to end up with five or six.
“We were planning on taking five or six, but there were so many amazing applicants that we were like OK, we’re just going to choose all 10,” said Linville.
O’Neill echoed the same sentiment.
“We couldn’t get below 10 because there were such great recruits,” said O’Neill.
“Once they get through all that and everything looks good, and they still have interest, we’ll recruit them into the team,” said Linville.
The new recruits are Rich Baerwald, Emily Bahr, Robert Carlson, Peggie DePasquale, Whitney Green, Maura Longdon, Whitney Millin, Devyn Parnes, Jake Ragsdale, and Kate Winters.
Seven women chosen
Certainly the most in one TCISAR recruiting class, seven women were added to the team.
“We have definitely been the minority for a long time so it was great to see,” said Linville. “The women that showed up were just really impressive, they were our top picks for sure.”
“We really looked at the resumes and the women in that crew of 20 people had the stronger resumes,” said O’Neill.
Linville stressed that the women were chosen due to them being the strongest candidates, not as a part of a conscious effort to recruit them because they are women.
“We were just picking the best candidates,” she said. “We were certainly open to recruiting more women, but just because they are women it didn’t give them an advantage at all.”
“One’s an army specialist, a couple work in the medical field, it was a no-brainer,” said O’Neill. “I’ve been in rescue work for a long time and I feel that anytime you can get women involved in rescue work it’s helpful.”
After this new recruiting class, the number of women has jumped from three to 10 members of TCISAR’s overall team.
“It changes the team dynamic,” said O’Neill. “I think women really work well in rescue work and there’s a lot of benefit to having more women on the team.”
“It’s really nice to get some women involved… finally we’ll get t-shirts that fit us!” Linville said with a laugh.
TCISAR SitRep
The new recruiting class will be training during the end of a summer of relatively normal operations in terms of the amount of call volume.
TCISAR and O’Neill usually see an “average of two calls a month” in the summer. About half of those calls end up working themselves out before SAR can get to the scene.
“I wouldn’t say we’re busier than average, we’re kind of normal right now,” said O’Neill.
TCISAR has been called to assist TCSAR (WY) with a couple of rescues this last month, all hikers on the west slope of the Tetons.
TCISAR was called to the Darby Canyon Wind Cave three times, and up Table Mountain once. All were leg injuries sustained during falls while hiking. Only one individual had to get flown out due to a deep laceration in her knee.
O’Neill adheres to the belief that every call and every mission is an opportunity to further the team’s SAR skills.
“Everything is training,” said O’Neill. “Getting your gear together, getting to the building, that’s training. All the little steps make us a better team. Our attitude is great, that was good training. What did we do? What could we have done better? We take everything as an educational experience on this team.”
Advice for visitors
Even with the summer now closer to its end than its beginning, TCISAR and O’Neill want to remind those that get into a bad situation to not hesitate to call for rescue if needed.
“Don’t hesitate to call,” said O’Neill. “If you think you’re in trouble or you have an injury and you think you might need SAR, get us going. It takes time for 30 volunteers to get to the building, get a plan, and get to you.”
The more precarious a situation a victim finds themselves in, the more TCISAR will have to prepare to conduct a successful operation.
“The deeper you are, the more injured you are, those are concerns that affect our plan,’ said O’Neill.