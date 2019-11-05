This article will be updated as results come in.
Polls close at 8 p.m. tonight for an election that offers no fewer than 14 different ballots, depending on a voter's location. (If you haven't yet voted, double check your polling place here.)
Up for grabs are a mayoral position in Victor and Tetonia, three of five school board seats, two city council seats each in Victor and Driggs, three city council seats in Tetonia, and two of three fire commissioner positions.
Despite that added complexity, county election clerk Jenifer Shaum is confident that vote counting will happen more quickly than it once did. This year the county has brought in the big guns: a new mechanized ballot scanner and tabulator, the DS450, which cost $55,550 but will save significant staff time. The county election staff members have been trained to use the machine and have already tested Teton County-specific ballots in it.
So now the only questions are: how many voters are going to participate and who will win the night?
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.