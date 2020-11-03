1:30 a.m.: The results are in. Click on the PDF below to view all the races.
11 p.m.: The delay seems to have been caused by the glue used in place of spit to seal the envelopes for the absentee ballots. It might be contaminating the ballot tabulator, so the counters are doing smaller batches of ballots and cleaning the machine between batches. Thanks again, COVID.
10 p.m.: Just over 1,700 ballots were cast today. All local Republican candidates have a significant lead over their Democratic opponents but there are 4,600 absentee ballots being counted right now.
9:15 p.m.: Results from Election Day will be available soon but absentee ballots will take another two to three hours to recount, according to Teton County election staff.