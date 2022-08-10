The Teton County Fire District has sent two response vehicles and three responders to central Idaho’s Moose Fire, which has been burning since July 17.
The fire was human-caused, but a specific source is still under investigation. The size of the fire, as of the morning of Aug. 8, is 68,771 acres. The fire is 16% contained. Nearly 1,500 people are working in various capacities on containing and extinguishing the blaze.
Fire districts responding to the Moose Fire are under contract through an order placed by the US Forest Service, the agency that has jurisdiction over the fire.
One of the resources sent by Teton County Fire is a water tender or a large fire truck that carries a big tank of water to supply water to firefighters. That unit has one associated individual assigned to it.
The other resource is a brush truck, which looks like a large flatbed pickup. Two firefighters are accompanying that vehicle from Teton County. This crew is assigned to night operations, working from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. burning off fuels and protecting ‘values at risk’ such as powerlines, structures, and the highway.
The main objective of the mission is to contain and extinguish the fire, a job that no one department or jurisdiction can complete with a fire of this magnitude.
“If fire departments like ours don’t participate, then who is going to respond to them?” asked Mike Maltaverne, Teton County Fire Chief. “No one jurisdiction has 1,000 people for a big forest fire.”
While the main benefit of sending resources is providing assistance to fight the fire, there are other gains for responders as well.
“It provides a lot of firefighting experience that might take years to get sitting in Teton County fighting forest fires. We get a lot of experience really fast for our personnel,” said Maltaverne.
Training is done through a National Wildfire Coordinating Group task book program where firefighters are required to display certain skills which their superiors sign off on. Firefighters receive their task book after completing an in-person class.
“To get qualified, they give you what is called a task book. Think of it like an internship where you have to display a certain set of skills under someone who is qualified,” said Maltaverne.
One of the responding crewmembers from Teton County is completing his qualifications while fighting the Moose Fire.
“There is a pretty good chance that he’ll be able to demonstrate the necessary skills and get that task book signed off and get that qualification,” said Maltaverne.
The Teton County Fire District will also get reimbursed for the costs associated with responding, potentially even making a profit that goes back into maintaining the equipment that is sent to fight the blaze.
“When they order these resources, they put us on contract and reimburse us for all of our expenses. It is expensive for us to send resources. That contract spells out how much the rate is for that engine, our people, and they reimburse us once that fire is completely out. There is usually a bit of room for us to even make a little bit of money on that to repair the equipment that we might have damaged, replace supplies and other equipment,” explained Maltaverne.
While there are many benefits associated with sending resources, there are also obvious inherent risks associated with sending crews to fight the fire. On July 21, these risks were tragically illustrated when two pilots perished in a helicopter crash while fighting the largest fire of the summer in Idaho.
“In this particular fire to have a tragedy like they did, losing the helicopter and the two pilots, it has an immediate effect on that fire. It affects all the efforts, it’s hard to keep people engaged, and it’s hard to keep firefighters focused,” said Maltaverne. “They feel responsible. They lost a couple of firefighters. That has a ripple effect across the whole country in the firefighting community.”
It is a hard reality in the mission to save lives, livelihoods, and the lands these fires burn on.
“Roughly about 80-100 firefighters die in the line of duty every year. Unfortunately, there are inherent risks with firefighting and we try to limit as much risk as we can, but sometimes things are out of our control due to that inherent risk,” said Maltaverne.
Managing that risk is a challenging proposition, but is the only reason that crews are there in the first place.
“When we go out into these situations the number one priority is life safety. That is the safety of the public and the safety of our responders and our firefighters. Those are the priorities. Life safety trumps suppressing that fire. We’ll let trees burn, we’ll let grass burn, we put life safety above anything and everything else.”