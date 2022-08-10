Attachment.jpg

A Teton County Fire vehicle sits under the smoke of the Moose Fire, Idaho’s largest wildfire this summer. Two different resource orders have been filled by Teton County, with three crew members accompanying two vehicles.

 Courtesy Photo/Teton County Fire District

The Teton County Fire District has sent two response vehicles and three responders to central Idaho’s Moose Fire, which has been burning since July 17.

The fire was human-caused, but a specific source is still under investigation. The size of the fire, as of the morning of Aug. 8, is 68,771 acres. The fire is 16% contained. Nearly 1,500 people are working in various capacities on containing and extinguishing the blaze.