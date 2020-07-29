The Teton County Fair Board and Idaho Extension Office and 4-H program have been working over the last few weeks navigating new considerations in light of public health needs and are looking forward to offering a safe and celebratory week-long event starting this Saturday, Aug. 1.
“Having picked the theme well before COVID-19, the Teton County Fair Board still believes this year’s county fair can be a “Grand Celebration,” said Hallie Poirier, the Fairgrounds Administrator. “We are celebrating the values and hard work that is the backbone of Teton Valley. Although our 2020 Grand Celebration will not be like fairs in the past, we are excited to support 4H and their events. “
While the Teton County Fair Board pared down event offerings this year cutting the Open Class competition normally held in the Fair Building and the popular Pig Wrestling event, they are excited to host the Teton Valley Rodeo on Friday, July 31 and again on Friday, Aug. 7. The Barrel Races will commence on Sunday, Aug. 2. The Figure 8 Races are still planned to cap the week-long event on Saturday, Aug. 8 starting at 7 p.m. (Sign-ups can be found online at www.tetoncountyfairgrounds.com/tvfair).
The fair board has collaborated with Eastern Idaho Public Health and Teton County to ensure public safety. Face masks will be provided at the fairgrounds if needed and a variety of hand washing stations will be onsite. Many of the events that are open to the public will be hosted outdoors where social distancing is encouraged.
“I want to thank the fair board for all their hard work and willingness to adapt during this pandemic and also thank the public for their patience and understanding,” said Teton County Fair Board Chair John Smaellie.
The 4-H programs will proceed with a variety of competitions and showings, but some of those events will be limited to family due to the nature of some the programs. There are a variety of events that the public is invited to attend that are being held outdoors including livestock shows, the Working Ranch and the popular and ever vital Livestock Sale on Friday, Aug. 7.
The Livestock Sale
This year, the University of Idaho will host a live auction at the Fairgrounds as well as provide an online option for buyers who are at high-risk, who are sick or who cannot send a representative to the Livestock Sale. Buyers may also bid by phone if they are unable to access the online auction.
The live, in-person sale will start at 6 p.m. on Friday under the Pavilion and will be limited to 150 people in attendance and reserved for buyers, 4H participants and seniors. Face masks will be required. Anyone needing more information on the Livestock Sale, please call the Livestock Sale Committee: Aaron Hansen (435) 749-1262 or JR Wood (208) 709-0606 or the Extension Office at (208) 354-2961.
“Please come and support 4H and your Teton County Fairgrounds,” added Poirier.