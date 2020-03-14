Order provides administrative guidance to local courts for temporary measures involving in-court appearances, postponements and rescheduling of non-emergency court business
In response to the State of Emergency Proclamation issued by Governor Brad Little Friday involving the novel coronavirus, the Idaho Supreme Court has released an emergency order to provide administrative guidance to local courts to help protect the health and safety of court employees, elected officials and the general public.
The order establishes measures with guidance for implementation between Monday, March 16, and Friday, April 10, 2020.
If a person has a court date scheduled, they should contact their local court to determine whether the judge overseeing their case will hold the hearing and whether they will be required to attend in person or via telephone. In Teton County, people should call 208-354-2239.
The order does not direct the process of any individual case and the Supreme Court has not vacated any individual cases’ hearings or excused the appearance of any individual.
The full court order details each measure, which includes the suspension of in-court appearances with the exception of emergency matters; postponements and/or rescheduling of civil trials, hearings and motions; reasonable efforts to reschedule criminal trials subject to a defendant’s right to a speedy trial; limitations to the number of people attending courtroom proceedings for safety purposes and other efforts to protect the public and high-risk individuals from anyone symptomatic of the COVID-19 virus. Several additional measures are detailed in the order with the intent to protect public health and promote public safety.
Any person who is scheduled to appear in court, or has court business, during the timeframe established by the order is encouraged to contact their respective court to confirm whether their case or business is moving forward as scheduled.
