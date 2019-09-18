Macey Roberts- Sewing Outstanding
Jocelyn Jenkins- Quilting Outstanding
Katy Roberts- Quilting Outstanding
Taylor Beebe- Vet Science Outstanding
Shea Myers- Cake Decorating Outstanding
Adysen Clayton- Crocheting Outstanding
Jimmi Williamson Junior Style Review 2nd Place
Tristan Montesano- Jr Novice Dog Showmanship 3rd
Ridge Adams- Jr Novice Dog Showmanship 6th
Josie Corum- Phase 1 Beginner Novice Class A 2nd
Josie Corum- Phase 1 Beginner Novice Class A 2nd
Sariah Johnson- Jr Rabbit Showmanship Blue 2nd in Class
Abigail Jacob- Jr Rabbit Showmanship Blue
Sariah Johnson Sr Rabbit Doe under 9 lbs Blue
Abigail Jacob- Jr Rabbit under 9 lbs Blue
Working Ranch Team Sorting 2nd Place
Sage Allen, Hailey Chambers, Lily Wilcox
Hailey Chambers Ranch Roping Unit 2 6th Place
Jimmi Williamson Station Unit 1 2nd Place
Horse Show
Hailey Chambers Sr. Horse Showmanship 5th place
Jimmi Williamson Jr Horse Showmanship 2nd place
Tristan Montesano Junior English 2nd Place
Elizabeth Jolley Senior English 6th Place
Elizabeth Jolley Pony Bareback 1st Place
Hailey Chambers Senior Bareback 2nd Place
Jimmi Williamson- Junior Bareback 5th Place
Sage Allen Intermediate Western 3rd Place
Jimmi Williamson Junior Western 2nd Place
Tristan Montesano Junior Western 3rd Place
Elizabeth Jolley Pony Western 1st Place
Hailey Chambers Western Horsemanship 3rd Place
Tristan Montesano Junior Trail Class 4th Place
Livestock Show
Weston Barnes Swine Sr Showmanship 4th Place
Landon Barnes Swine Jr Showmanship 2nd Place
Weston Barnes Swine Market 6th Place
Landon Barnes Swine Market 8th Place
Weston Barnes Sheep Sr Showmanship 2nd Place
Ruby Barnes Market Lamb 6th Place
Weston Barnes Market Lamb 5th Place
Adele Moulton Senior Sheep Breeding Showmanship 3rd Place
Adele Moulton Spring Ewe Lambs 4th Place
Adele Moulton Winter Ewe Lambs 5th Place
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.