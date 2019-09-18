Macey Roberts- Sewing Outstanding

Jocelyn Jenkins- Quilting Outstanding

Katy Roberts- Quilting Outstanding

Taylor Beebe- Vet Science Outstanding

Shea Myers- Cake Decorating Outstanding

Adysen Clayton- Crocheting Outstanding

Jimmi Williamson Junior Style Review 2nd Place

Tristan Montesano- Jr Novice Dog Showmanship 3rd

Ridge Adams- Jr Novice Dog Showmanship 6th

Josie Corum- Phase 1 Beginner Novice Class A 2nd

Sariah Johnson- Jr Rabbit Showmanship Blue 2nd in Class

Abigail Jacob- Jr Rabbit Showmanship Blue

Sariah Johnson Sr Rabbit Doe under 9 lbs Blue

Abigail Jacob- Jr Rabbit under 9 lbs Blue

Working Ranch Team Sorting 2nd Place

Sage Allen, Hailey Chambers, Lily Wilcox

Hailey Chambers Ranch Roping Unit 2 6th Place

Jimmi Williamson Station Unit 1 2nd Place

Horse Show

Hailey Chambers Sr. Horse Showmanship 5th place

Jimmi Williamson Jr Horse Showmanship 2nd place

Tristan Montesano Junior English 2nd Place

Elizabeth Jolley Senior English 6th Place

Elizabeth Jolley Pony Bareback 1st Place

Hailey Chambers Senior Bareback 2nd Place

Jimmi Williamson- Junior Bareback 5th Place

Sage Allen Intermediate Western 3rd Place

Jimmi Williamson Junior Western 2nd Place

Tristan Montesano Junior Western 3rd Place

Elizabeth Jolley Pony Western 1st Place

Hailey Chambers Western Horsemanship 3rd Place

Tristan Montesano Junior Trail Class 4th Place

Livestock Show

Weston Barnes Swine Sr Showmanship 4th Place

Landon Barnes Swine Jr Showmanship 2nd Place

Weston Barnes Swine Market 6th Place

Landon Barnes Swine Market 8th Place

Weston Barnes Sheep Sr Showmanship 2nd Place

Ruby Barnes Market Lamb 6th Place

Weston Barnes Market Lamb 5th Place

Adele Moulton Senior Sheep Breeding Showmanship 3rd Place

Adele Moulton Spring Ewe Lambs 4th Place

Adele Moulton Winter Ewe Lambs 5th Place

