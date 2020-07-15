Teton Arts is excited to announce the kick-off for our “Art in the Park” Summer Series! Starting July 20th we will host weekly, free art class in the Victor City Park on Tuesdays, and July 23rd in the Driggs City Park on Thursdays. Class starts at 1 p.m. and will run until 2:30 p.m. These classes will continue weekly for the remainder of the summer. Teton Arts is committed to making creative experiences affordable and accessible for everyone in Teton Valley.
We are excited to create with everyone and will prioritize everyone’s safety. We ask that you help us keep the community safe by sending your child with a mask. If your child doesn’t have a mask we will provide one. During art lessons we will spread out participants to encourage social distancing. We will also be cleaning and sanitizing all shared materials between classes. In addition to our free art classes, we are making art kits available free of charge for any family in our community in need of materials for creating at home.
If you have any questions, or would like to volunteer, please email Greg at Programs@tetonartscouncil.org. For more information, please visit our website at www.Tetonartscouncil.org.
