Hot temperatures and drying winds have caused the fire danger for the Teton region to be upgraded to “high.”
Fire danger is on the rise for Grand Teton National Park, the Bridger-Teton National Forest, National Elk Refuge and the Teton region, according to Denise Germann, national park communications director.
“Recent hot temperatures and regular afternoon winds have created dry forest conditions,” Germann said. “With little to no forecasted rain in the coming weeks, fire activity is expected to increase.”
While no fires have been reported in the national park, three wildfires have been detected in the last week in surrounding areas with the Box Creek Fire remaining active in the Teton Wilderness.
Germann said a high fire danger rating means that fires can start easily and spread quickly. Fire managers use several indicators such as the moisture of plants, projected weather conditions including temperatures and wind, the ability of fire to spread and availability of firefighting resources locally and across the nation.
With the high rating, there are no restrictions at this time, but outdoor recreators are reminded to take extra care when building campfires.
“It just amazes me with all the messages we’ve had that people still leave campfires going after they leave,” Germann said. “This year there have already been more than 83 abandoned campfires reported in the Teton Interagency Dispatch area.”
The park reminds campers to drown out fires and stir coals and repeat drowning the coals until the campfire is cold to the touch.
“Campers need to be aware they could be held liable for suppression costs if their campfire becomes a wildfire,” the park said in a news release.
Fires or smoke in the Teton area can be reported by calling the Teton Interagency Fire Dispatch Center at 307-739-3630.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.