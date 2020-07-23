A rape charge against 18-year-old Sage Erickson has been dismissed without prejudice.
Erickson was arrested on June 15 after he was accused of raping a woman in a car after a party. The dismissal of the case means his record has been cleared.
Teton County Prosecuting Attorney Billie Siddoway explained that her office ran into unanticipated road blocks while trying to bring the charge against Erickson, and finally filed notice of dismissal without prejudice on July 22. Dismissal without prejudice means that the case is over, but could be refiled in the next five years if the victim chose to do so. Erickson had violated a condition of his pretrial release, and that violation will also be dismissed.