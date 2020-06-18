The Teton County Sheriff's Office arrested 18-year-old Sage Erickson on Monday, June 15, after he was accused of raping a woman in a car early in the morning on Saturday.
Around noon on Saturday, June 13, Sergeant Kendall Bowser responded to a report from Teton Valley Hospital about a patient who said she had been raped. After speaking with the victim, the sergeant brought the case to the investigative office, and Detective Ralph Angelini began investigating the allegation.
In Angelini's declaration, he reports that the victim told him she had been at a small outdoor party on the night of Friday, June 12. The party lasted into the early hours of Saturday. The victim said she was too intoxicated to drive and had an acquaintance, Erickson, drive her to her final destination. She said while she was in the vehicle she fell asleep. She awoke to the car stopping, and said that Erickson told her the vehicle was overheating. She fell back asleep, then awoke to find Erickson having intercourse with her. He then drove her to her final destination.
The victim told Angelini that the sexual assault was against her will. On Monday, June 15, when Angelini made contact with the suspect, Erickson admitted to having intercourse with the victim but stated that it was consensual.
Erickson was taken into custody on a felony rape charge and transported to Madison County Jail. Bail was set at $10,000, and if he is released he will be required to wear an ankle monitor.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 24. County prosecutor Billie Siddoway will meet with the victim early next week.
