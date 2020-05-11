The presidents of 20 Idaho Education Association branches in eastern Idaho signed an open letter Monday calling for school districts to not cut jobs in order to save money for the next school year including the president of the Teacher Education Association in Teton County, Angela Hoopes.
The letter argued that students needed to return to districts in the fall that had a full staff of teachers, counselors and other employees. It was signed by the Education Association presidents from Blackfoot, Bonneville, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Teton County and a dozen other school districts as well as Idaho State University.
“Now is not the time to hit the panic button and start slashing education budgets. When the school year resumes this fall, in whatever form it may take, students must have access to the fundamental resources to guarantee their health and safety,” the letter read.
The State Department of Education plans to release budget worksheets to school districts later this week, which will help them determine exactly where budget cuts would be focused and what programs could be frozen heading into the next school year should the cuts be necessary.
On Friday, Gov. Brad Little issued a memo to school districts with a series of possible recommended cuts for schools across the state in order to reduce next year’s school budgets by 5 percent, or around $99 million. The suggested cuts include more than $50 million in suspended leadership bonuses, raises and moves on the career salary ladder, and $21 million in overall cuts to discretionary spending.
Jon Hawkes, regional president of the Idaho Education Association and president of the Snake River School District chapter, argued that every service provided by school districts was necessary to keep going into the next year. He personally agreed with many of Little’s suggestions, including the salary freezes, to help districts make up lost funding in the short term.
“Everyone is going to take a hit but that doesn’t mean that whole services and their staff need to be cut,” Hawkes said.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.