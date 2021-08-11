The Teton Education Association has dismissed its lawsuit against Teton School District 401 and the board of trustees following successful mediation over the 20-21 and 21-22 master contracts.
The TEA filed a complaint in early July alleging that the school district and board had failed to negotiate in good faith during collective bargaining on teachers’ salaries for both the 20-21 and 21-22 school year. The complaint says that the board refused to put monies back into salaries that the state first withheld from and then released to the school district. The school board had argued at contract negotiation meetings that the district’s budget could not accommodate raises.
TEA president Angela Hoopes explained that the reason the union took legal action was because the school board “seemed to forget the true nature of bargaining for a labor contract.”
“We needed to compel them to come to the table and bargain in good faith, to make proposals and counterproposals with the intention finding a middle ground, instead of telling us ‘no’ and forcing us to bargain against ourselves,” she said.
Using a mediator from the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, TEA and the school board were able to hammer out a preliminary deal on salaries and stipends at a meeting on July 28 that lasted over twelve hours.
The agreed-upon terms of the proposal include a $450 stipend to each certificated teacher who is at Step 4 or above on the salary schedule and was employed in 20-21; a $1,000 stipend for each certificated teacher who is employed in October; a one-step increase for eligible staff members on the career ladder; and a one-time $1,000 stipend for each teacher who qualifies for advanced professional endorsement.
On Aug. 2, however, the school board brought forward many language edits to the 21-22 master contract, which took the TEA by surprise.
“The master contract is a living document, and the most important thing is that it serves the needs of our district and reflects the nuances and situations we have here,” Hoopes said. “We were going through their proposals and kept asking, ‘what problem do we have that this fixes?’”
She said the TEA was concerned that the board had been given those proposals by its attorney. The board used legal counsel through the mediation process, an expense that the district will foot. The TEA’s legal counsel was paid for through state membership dues. The board chair and the district’s attorney could not be reached for comment before press deadline.
The proposals required additional research and time on the part of the TEA. After two days of combing through the contract, the teachers gave their response to the board on Aug. 4: approve the contract with the salary changes, and negotiate the non-economic changes in the coming months through interest-based bargaining, a more collaborative, informal approach.
Brent Schindler, a high school teacher and member of the negotiation team, spoke to the difficulty of the 20-21 school year and the challenges of negotiations, for both educators and the board.
“We’re three weeks away from seeing our students, and we wondered if what we were doing was allowing us to prepare mentally and emotionally to welcome those kids back to school,” Schindler said. “The kids always come first so we wondered if spending this time [on negotiations], when we should be focusing on our classrooms, is this where our focus should be?”
After a few more tweaks, the board agreed to the proposal. The members of the TEA ratified the two contracts in the following days, and the board approved them on Monday, Aug. 9. The TEA dismissed the lawsuit as a result.
“We’re happy to dismiss the lawsuit,” Hoopes said. “We hope that this demonstrates to future boards that this is what good faith bargaining looks like. We hope we can maintain relationships with the district and now we can focus on the students.”
During the Aug. 9 meeting, the board also approved a salary step increase for administrators and a 2 percent raise for classified staff (employees that don’t need certification or licensure), and approved stipends for them similar to the ones educators will receive. While the board has been struggling with a deficit in the budget, the district has received and will receive federal funds in a series of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund allocations. Using those one-time infusions to absorb other costs, the district has been able to put money from the general fund toward salaries.
The district is finding other ways to cut ongoing costs, such as eliminating the public relations position and “tightening our belt” in school and district operations, as the superintendent put it.
With all departments at the district experiencing challenges in hiring and retaining employees, trustee Jake Kunz said that the board will need to make some hard decisions in coming years regarding the budget.
“I view this as completely appropriate,” he said of the raises and stipends for staff. “It’s a shot in the arm for the Herculean effort they made last year, and for what they’ll have to do this year.”