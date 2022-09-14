It has been an extremely busy summer for the team at Teton County (WY) Search and Rescue as they near an all-time annual high in call volume, with still more than three months to go before 2023.
There have been 102 calls for rescue handled by TCSAR since Jan. 1 (as of Aug. 31). The annual record is 105 call-outs.
While most of those calls have come in and been responded to via the east side of the Tetons, the increase has inevitably spilled over into the western aspects of the range.
TCSAR Chief Advisor Cody Lockhart roughly estimates that “a quarter to a third” of all calls this summer have been for rescues and/or victims that accessed from the west side of the Tetons, mainly through Teton or Darby Canyons.
“The short version is we have had more calls than ever. It has been pretty consistent, every week we’re having a serious amount of calls so it’s not like there have been big breaks,” said Lockhart. “Every day, every other day, something is happening.”
A particular hotspot has been Alaska Basin, a relatively remote but popular destination. The Alaska Basin trail, around 15 miles out and back, launches from the Teton Canyon Trailhead located at the end of Teton Canyon Road.
While SAR has completed some rescues from Alaska Basin using their wheeled litter, a rugged backboard-like carrier mounted on an oversized bike wheel, the Teton Interagency Helitack helicopter is the preferred egress vehicle for SAR in that terrain.
“Another thing we are having to do a lot, especially in Alaska Basin, is we end up flying the helicopter out there, leaving from Jackson. It’s eight or ten miles no matter how you get there so that is a pretty tricky place to get to that has a lot of rescues,” said Lockhart.
The Teton Interagency Helitack helicopters are based at the Jackson Hole Airport and serve multiple organizations including GTNP, the USFS, Teton Interagency Fire, and TCSAR. To use the helicopter, SAR has to obtain prior authorization. This agreement runs from June 1 of each year through Sept. 30.
From Oct. 1 to May 31, TCSAR contracts a helicopter for exclusive use. TCSAR does not own its own helicopter.
Last April, the TCSAR Foundation paid an initial, non-refundable down payment of over $300,000 to purchase its own helicopter, even as additional funding has not materialized yet. The TCSAR Foundation is currently fundraising to complete the purchase of the helicopter.
It is important to note that TCSAR does not charge victims for rescues, even those involving helicopters.
When a call for service comes in, TCSAR leadership immediately gets on a conference call to determine their best course of action. By design, there are a handful of SAR members that live in Teton Valley and can get up to about an hour’s head start on west-side rescues versus those that originate at TCSAR’s Jackson base.
There is also a gear and vehicle cache located in Alta, WY, which TCSAR uses to store medical equipment, ATVs, and snowmobiles among other supplies.
“The majority of the team and the resources are an hour away from the trailhead and that is certainly tricky for us. We are just having to build a system where we can respond to them in an efficient way and that means having a presence over there in some form or fashion,” said Lockhart.
More west-side rescues will mean building a stronger presence in Alta. Lockhart also mentioned the Grand Targhee expansion as a potential harbinger of more SAR demand.
“As we get busier it becomes more important for us to have a stronger presence over there,” said Lockhart. “That gear cache is something we’re looking to build out more with more rescues over there, more team members over there, and with Targhee expanding. There is a reason for us to have a presence over there because there is enough going on.”
The Wyoming exclave of Alta is viewed as a two-sided coin. While it enables a faster response and an ability to cache supplies, it also eases access for recreationists that might need a rescue further from the main base.
It also opens TCSAR to responsibility from recreationists coming from further away, instead of those just living in close proximity to the Tetons.
“It is tricky for us in these high-use areas like Teton Canyon and Darby Canyon, that have huge use between all of the folks that live over there and in Rexburg and Idaho Falls using these trailheads,” said Lockhart. “It’s in Wyoming, it’s our responsibility, but it isn’t in our backyard necessarily.”
Lockhart stated that the increase in call volume isn’t an increase in one user group or another running into trouble, but more of an across-the-board trend. There have also been a few incidents that he chalked up purely to randomness.
“I know there is some element of randomness. We had a lightning strike this year. Lightning just struck. We had never had a lightning rescue before like that. There is some randomness to it but overall as a trend, there are more backcountry users, and there are more backcountry users being more aggressive,” said Lockhart.
He pointed to mountain biking accidents which display the idea of more backcountry users being more aggressive. TCSAR has seen an increase in bike wrecks, with Teton Pass being a hotspot. The Mill Creek trail in Teton Canyon has also seen at least a few mountain bike wreck rescues this summer.
“The biking is a unique example of that. On Teton Pass, it is a downhill mountain bike course on public land. It is not a ski hill like Targhee or Jackson Hole where there is ski patrol or mountain patrol,” said Lockhart.
In addition to TCSAR being the de-facto responders to accidents on Teton Pass, the level of terrain forces recreationists to be more aggressive, in summer or winter.
“It is normal to be aggressive there, but there is not a safety net like there is at a ski hill where there is a group of quick, paid people standing by for something to happen,” said Lockhart.
Lockhart does not blame a lack of education or risk assessment among recreationists for the increased number of callouts.
“These sports, whether it’s mountain biking or skiing or hiking, there is risk and things go wrong and that is a part of it. We all accept that and understand that,” said Lockhart. “Yes, we think that people should know what they’re getting into, but for the most part people do and they just accept that risk, and sometimes things go wrong. That’s where we step in.”