Sarah Johnson and Kelly Sadauckas started the Teton Valley Traumatic Brain Injury Support Group a year ago and managed to hold one in-person meeting before the shutdown.
Johnson, who has been grappling with the effects of a brain injury for several years, said that switching to an online format may have slowed the group’s development, but in some ways Zoom meetings can be better for participants.
“Sometimes, when you’ve had a brain injury, it can be overwhelming to incorporate yet another thing into your life,” she said. “Online meetings can be easier to commit to. Also we’ve had people join us who would never be able to attend in person.” Participants have included an Idaho Falls resident and even someone from Oregon.
Residents in rural states like Idaho are at a higher risk for TBI because of limited access to and availability of healthcare, according to the Brain Injury Alliance of Idaho. Using Centers for Disease Control prevalence rates, an estimated 16,800 — 35,000 Idahoans are living with a severe TBI.
However, Sadauckas, a physical therapist who works with many patients with post-concussion syndrome, said that she has seen awareness growing throughout the entire medical community in the past year. “It’s not just physicians, it’s counselors, and coaches, and parents. The word is spreading. And once you can name it, you can get the help.”
Victor resident Lindsay Nohl was one person who recently came across the TBI support group. After crashing while mountain biking at Grand Targhee in 2019, Nohl began a downward slide into depression, anxiety, impulse control, and suicidal ideation.
“There was not a single mention of head injuries when I was discharged from the hospital, and I didn’t have the usual concussion signs,” Nohl recalled. “I didn’t even think about a concussion, but it started getting weirder and weirder. I didn’t know what was happening, but I had insomnia, visual issues, bizarre fear responses, couldn’t control my heart rate. It was terrifying.”
She didn’t pin down the cause for nine months, until she moved permanently to Teton Valley early in 2020 and a local counselor asked her about head injuries during a routine intake questionnaire.
“That was a lightbulb moment,” Nohl said. “Literally my brain was broken and the fact that I didn’t know exacerbated everything.”
She went on a different medication, changed her diet, started seeing local specialists and therapists, and began to experience improvements in her health and outlook. “I remember texting a friend on May 23, ‘I feel like me again.’ I have better cognitive function, I can sleep, I can exercise, my memory and energy are coming back.”
Sadauckas said she and other PTs in the the valley are getting more referrals of patients who have received annual check-ups and report headaches, trouble concentrating, and memory loss. Some people who have contracted Covid show concussion-like symptoms such as “brain fog,” and clients who had concussions in the past then got Covid saw a resurgence of those symptoms.
“We’re catching more of those concussions that may have been missed a couple years ago,” Sadauckas said. “People are ‘fine,’ in quotations, but it’s harder to function than it needs to be. We can give them special exercises and activities that help the brain recover and adapt to function well, and resolve those symptoms.”
In addition to treatment, there have also been strides made in detection. Teton Valley Health performs free baseline concussion testing for around 250 student athletes and recreational athletes per year using the King-Devick Test. Through a $3,500 grant from the Community Foundation of Teton Valley in 2020, TVH expanded its reach to 350.
Streubel Physical Therapy in Driggs offers computerized neurocognitive testing, both baseline, and post injury, which provides more in-depth metrics that are useful for predicting time to full recovery, as well as giving specific activity recommendations for the patient.
Establishing a baseline makes it easier to detect whether an athlete has sustained a concussion after a possible head injury, which could save him or her from suffering mysterious symptoms resulting from a TBI.
“There are so many people who don’t realize they’ve dealt with a concussion. I’m trying to figure out what I can do to bring awareness and help others,” Nohl said. “It’s been a journey, and I’m not afraid to sit with people who are having a hard time—I had people do that for me. Head injuries can send you into a dark place and it’s not you, you’re sick. It’s an invisible illness, an invisible injury.”
The TBI support group meets online at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month. Caregivers of people who have sustained TBIs are also invited to join the support group, to share their own experiences or get advice on coping. This month on March 18 a guest speaker will discuss being a caregiver to someone in your family and how much it can alter those relationships; next month a neuro-optometrist will be presenting to the group. Email Johnson at tbidriggs@gmail.com to receive a meeting invite.