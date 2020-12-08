Teton Backcountry Alliance, in cooperation with the USFS, is launching a Volunteer Backcountry Ambassador Program this winter. Selected Volunteer Ambassadors will work at key locations, such as the Teton Pass corridor, to convey responsible recreation and safety information to users, provide area orientation, and assist visitors where needed. This program complements the on-going and outstanding work of our Teton Pass Ambassador, Jay Pistono.
Teton Backcountry Alliance is currently accepting applications until December 10 from those interested in serving. Applicants should:
- Be experienced and knowledgeable in Teton backcountry winter travel
- Have excellent communication skills
- Be passionate about informing the public about responsible recreation and the regulations and ethics for using Teton backcountry areas
- Have their own backcountry equipment
- Have avalanche training at a minimum of Level 1 or the equivalent
Be willing to:
- Attend a one-day training/orientation session in December
- Meet with the team of ambassadors periodically through the winter to share experiences and receive updates
- Volunteer one or more days a week from Thanksgiving into April
- Interact with the public in a positive and professional manner
- Be self-motivated to work independently and ask questions for clarification and guidance
- Lead by example
To apply, please send written responses to the questions below to tbca@tetonbackcountryalliance.org.
Provide your basic information – Name, age, mailing address, phone and email, location of residence.
Describe your experience and training that is relevant to serving as a Volunteer Teton Backcountry Ambassador.
Describe your physical condition and any issues related to heath that may affect your performance as a backcountry ambassador.
Briefly describe how you would deal with this situation: You observe a group of three skiers and riders on Teton Pass. They have two dogs off leash and are asking you where they should ski. What would you do and say?
Provide the names and contact information of three people who would serve as references for this position.
Selected applicants will be notified in mid-December.