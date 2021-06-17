After a pandemic-induced hiatus last year, Symphony on Sunday will resume on the 27th of June with subsequent concerts on July 18, August 22, and September 12. It will be Symphony on Sunday’s fourth summer hosting classical concerts.
Linda Unland, a producer of Symphony on Sunday, is excited to have the concert series back up and running.
“It’s just a great fun thing,” said Unland.
Symphony on Sunday presents a relaxed, stress-free atmosphere to area residents and visitors alike to enjoy music.
“You can bring a picnic, sit back in your chair and enjoy music,” said Unland. “That’s what is gonna happen this summer.”
Unland was happy the season is starting on a familiar foot with the Idaho Falls Symphony’s Chamber group, who will be playing works by Beethoven and others.
“They have started our season since we began so it’s very exciting to have them back,” said Unland.
Acts are as follows:
6/27: Idaho Falls Symphony Chamber Music featuring compositions by Beethoven and others
7/18: Musicians from the Grand Teton Music Festival
8/22: Craig Green, renowned classical guitarist
9/12: TBD
Concerts are held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Driggs City Plaza in downtown Driggs.
Audience members are encouraged to bring their own chairs, blankets, and picnics.