Four wheels sit beneath her. A motor between them, the rubber rolls out of the garage and past the end of the driveway.
Kimmy Potter pulls alongside a beautifully restored 57’ Chevy wagon, parked outside of her Victor home on June 24.
Shades of brown and grey, maybe even a hint of green, cover the classic. It has the original paint, which has now evolved into a beautiful patina.
Potter lets her eyes move across the Chevy, admiring the care needed to maintain such a fine car. The attention to detail such a unique vehicle commands is seen in her eyes.
This car was destined to visit Potter since the day she was diagnosed with ALS.
“Jan. 13th 2020,” said Potter. “You don’t forget that date.”
Potter told of the struggles that come with her diagnosis.
“It’s like a prison robbing you of your life,” she said.
ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a disease that severely impacts muscular function throughout the human body. ALS has no cure.
The Chevy just finished driving through all the lower 48 states, mainly in the hands of its owner, Blake Evans. Evans took Sweet Patina, the name of his ‘57 wagon, across the country to raise awareness for ALS.
“We’re at a little over $30,000 raised just from the road trip,” said Evans. Its success is just getting started, he added hopefully. “Now that we’re finished, I feel like it’s gonna gain some momentum.”
Evans named the initiative the Sweet Patina ALS Road Trip Challenge. Along the journey, Evans took the time to visit with those suffering from ALS, such as Potter.
“Unfortunately there is no cure for the disease, so we try to meet them as soon as we can,” said Evans. “It really makes the trip worth doing and is really motivating. It gets emotional to us.”
Potter was extremely grateful to see Sweet Patina outside of her door.
“To see someone care that much to go and do this for ALS gives me hope, not for just me but for future patients of ALS,” she said.
Evans made a career in healthcare, where he helped ALS patients and developed a deep sympathy for those suffering from the disease.
“My ALS patient one day told me he felt like he was put in a box that’s filling up with concrete, and he couldn’t do anything about it,” said Evans. “That really stuck with me.”
Evans combined this sympathy and melded it with his hobby, restoring classic cars. Before him, Evans’ father and grandfather worked on classics, specializing in paint.
“We took our hobby and turned it into something that is bigger than ourselves,” said Evans.
Evans came to own the car after selling his first patina vehicle, a ‘72 Suburban. After selling the Suburban, he wanted an old classic that could fit his family again, and he bought the ‘57.
His three-year-old daughter named the car Sweet Patina after seeing it for the first time. It was delivered in pre-restoration condition, with some broken windows and dilapidated white-wall tires.
“‘Is it mean patina or is it sweet patina?’ she asked. That’s where I got the name,” said Evans.
Evans did a full restoration on the ‘57, changing most components besides the body and paint.
He put a modern Chevy LS1 engine in it, as well as brakes off a C5 Corvette, a new radiator, tires, wheels, overdrive transmission, a new period-correct interior, AC/heat/defrost, a digital gauge set, new steering, new suspension, and a 29-gallon tank. He also put a roof tent on it and added a custom storage trailer.
Evans said the car is a great way to attract people’s attention.
“We may be at a gas station or wherever and people always want to talk to us about the car,” said Evans. “We tell them we’re on a mission to raise awareness for ALS.”
Potter agreed, saying that the car was “great for attracting attention for the cause.”
Evans says he can do about 550 miles per tank. They went a maximum of around 1,200 miles one day and usually spent around seven to ten hours in the car, long-haul style.
Evans was put in touch with Potter by Hondo Miller, who owns Laid-Back Garage and Apparel in Victor. Miller has also helped Evans by donating apparel to be sold for donation by Sweet Patina. All proceeds went back to ALS-related initiatives.
Idaho was the last state Sweet Patina had to visit, and Victor the first Idaho city Evans came through after visiting Yellowstone and Jackson. He had some words for Miller after driving Teton Pass.
“I told Hondo, ‘What did you do, try to kill us on the way over here?’” said Evans with a laugh.
The only more difficult pass Evans said he drove was at Pikes Peak, in Colorado.
“Pikes Peak is the ultimate, but as far as normal highway driving, that was the first pass that gave me some heebie-jeebies,” said Evans.
The road trip through the lower 48 was no easy task for Evans, but he realizes the long hours behind the wheel are nothing compared to the difficulties of living with ALS.
“When we’re in our cars and we’re getting restless and our butts are hurting or whatever, we have the ability to move and feel better,” said Evans. “They don’t have that ability.”
To learn more about Sweet Patina, visit sweetpatina.com. They have ALS-related resources listed for patients, caregivers, family members, and those who wish to donate.