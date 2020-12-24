You’ve got that special date circled on your calendar. Maybe it’s your wedding anniversary, a best friend’s birthday, or a celebration-worthy graduation. And maybe — if it weren’t for the pandemic — you’d be planning a boisterous gathering, but that’s not an option at the moment. How will you mark this day as the special occasion it is? Make it truly unforgettable?
Callie Helm has you covered.
When Helm moved to Teton Valley a few months ago, she quickly realized that there weren’t many bakers in the valley making custom confections. As a home-baker turned pro in her former home of Colorado Springs, she jumped at the opportunity. In September, Helm launched Sweet Peaks, a Teton Valley-based bakery specializing in beautiful cupcakes, cakes, and other sweet treats.
Helm’s journey has hardly been all frosting and sprinkles. “A huge part of my motivation and inspiration to start up my cake business again is my 13 year old son, Hayden,” Helm explained.
“Last year he was diagnosed with extremely rare and malignant brain cancer. We lived at Children’s Hospital in Denver for two months as he fought for his life. Watching him suffer through surgery, procedures, tests, rehab, and radiation treatments was heart-wrenching to say the least, but witnessing his bravery, patience, kindness, determination and faith throughout his journey has been life changing and inspiring. It has taught me to live life to the fullest, and to never wait until tomorrow to pursue your dreams and goals because tomorrow might not come. His example has made me work harder and to not take this life or its opportunities for granted.”
And when it comes to Helm’s dreams of a thriving business in Teton Valley, they’re all coming true.
She’s been busy beyond all expectations this holiday season. Every day after work at the Victor Valley Market, she hustles home to fill the stack of orders for this year’s hottest item: Hot Chocolate Bombs. Helm has crafted, decorated, and boxed hundreds of these tasty holiday treats so far.
Helms’ specialty is working with fondant: a colorful type of cake decoration that lends itself to molding and shaping in fun and artistic ways. And when it comes to the cake inside? Helm is a pro at that, too. She enjoys baking mouthwatering custom cake and filling combinations. (One of her recent favorites was huckleberry filling with lemon buttercream frosting.)
So, while it’s too late to get onto the Sweet Peaks reservation list for Christmas, Helm says she’ll be taking orders for Valentine’s Day starting in the new year. And if 2021 is the year you really want to wow your sweetheart, Sweet Peaks can certainly help.