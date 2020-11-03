After a 13-year-long legal battle, Teton County has lost an appeal about land use planning decisions made in the late 2000s, leaving the county on the hook for at least $1.4 million in damages and fees to Burns Concrete.
On Nov. 2, the Idaho Supreme Court released its decision that affirmed the judgment from the Seventh District Court that Teton County had breached its development agreement with Burns Concrete by requiring that it shut down operations of a temporary concrete manufacturing plant outside of Driggs. The state court also ruled that the county is responsible for paying the company for expenses and lost revenue during that time.
"It's been on the radar with our auditor for years as a potential liability for the county," said Teton County commission chair Cindy Riegel about the decision. "It's not something that hasn't been planned for, but we did hope that our prosecutor could successfully defend the county and its taxpayers."
In 2007 Burns Holdings LLC received a conditional zone change that included a development agreement to build a concrete batch plant on the 6.5-acre property owned by the Idaho Falls corporation Burns Concrete. Teton County denied the company's application for a conditional use permit to erect a building taller than code allowed. Burns appealed the denial to the Idaho Supreme Court and lost, then applied for a variance to build the 75-foot-tall facility. The county denied the variance.
Former county commissioner Larry Young wrote a letter to the Teton Valley News in 2018 in defense of the board's decisions in 2007: "In the simplest possible (non-legal) terms, this is a case of a developer who was asking, outrageously, to build thirty feet higher than the maximum height allowed in the zone (45’ then, 45’ now), and who refused to take no for an answer," Young wrote. "If the massive eyesore I describe had been approved and built, I have no doubt that most of you would have been shocked, and would have wanted the scalp of any elected official who had voted for it."
The development agreement between Burns and Teton County required the construction of a permanent concrete plant on the property within 18 months, but allowed operation of a temporary facility in the meantime.
After the denial of the conditional use permit and the variance, the county sent written notice to Burns telling the company to cease operations at the temporary facility and remove it. This began a multi-year period of litigation that included several appeals to the Idaho Supreme Court.
Burns sued the county for breach of its development agreement, and the county countersued, claiming it was Burns who was in breach of the agreement. The county won at district court and Burns appealed the decision to the Idaho Supreme Court, which ruled against the district court.
In 2017, Burns again sued the county, seeking $1.9 million in damages it claimed to have suffered as a result of the county's decisions, plus years of interest. The trial ended in May of 2018 and in early 2019, District Court Judge Dane Watkins determined that Burns was entitled to $1.04 million in damages.
County prosecutor Billie Siddoway appealed the decision and on the morning of Nov. 2, 2020, the Idaho Supreme Court affirmed the district court's judgment that the county was in breach of the development agreement.
"...the County breached the covenant of good faith and fair dealing and left the Burns Companies, in the words of the Seventh Circuit, "holding the bag" after they made substantial expenditures," the Idaho Supreme Court opinion reads.
However, the state court disagreed with the $1.04 million in damages, and remanded the case to the district court for a recalculation of that amount and for a clear explanation of the attorney fee award.
While the district court found that Burns had spent $1.4 million "in reasonable reliance on the development agreement," the judge had reduced those damages by around $412,000 by subtracting the temporary facility's revenue from its operating costs. The state court opinion says that the district court should reverse that reduction in damages.
The district court also reduced the attorney fees and costs that the county was responsible for paying. The state court opinion states that "the district court's decision did not explain why a reduction of this amount was appropriate."
The Teton County prosecutor could not be reached for comment.