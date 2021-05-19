On May 22 dancers from the Summit School of the Arts will perform their spring recital and proceeds from the show will benefit the Teton Valley Balloon Rally.
“Our goal has been to dedicate our production to a different local organization each year, and this year we chose the balloon rally because I purchased the dance studio from [rally organizer] Margaret Breffeilh,” explained studio owner Whitney McKee. “The title of the recital is ‘We Rise by Lifting Others,’ and all the songs and dances relate to that idea of helping each other and depending on each other.”
The recital will be held on May 22 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Teton High School auditorium. Visit summitschoolofthearts.com to purchase tickets, which are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. As part of the studio’s sponsorship of the rally, a balloon ride for two will be raffled off at the recital.
Dancers from age four to 17 will showcase ballet, jazz, modern dance, and acro.
“They’re all so talented,” McKee said about her students. “We have a lot of strong dancers that are great athletes. Dance takes a great deal of special athletic ability and dedication, just like other sports, and a lot of them go back and forth so seamlessly between dance and other sports like cross country skiing and mountain biking—it’s amazing to me.”
Saturday’s recital will include McKee and her father, Brad Moranz, doing a tapdancing number. Moranz is a Broadway alumnus who played Cosmo Brown in a production of Singing in the Rain.
“I feel really lucky that he had time to do this,” McKee said. “It’s in part thanks to Covid that he could come out and perform for the recital.”
On top of the disruptions of the pandemic, the dance studio saw big changes in 2020; McKee purchased the Teton Valley Dance Academy from Breffeilh in April, renamed it the Summit School of the Arts, and moved from the studio on Main Street into a suite next to Broulim’s.
“Surprisingly, considering last year, it’s gone pretty smoothly,” McKee said. “We’ve had a really good response from dancers and families, and retained most if not all of our older students, and had a lot of returning and new elementary school students. I think we managed to keep it pretty normal, and everyone seemed comfortable with our requirements and expectations. It’s been really positive.”
Summer dance programs will begin on June 8; there will be more information available at the recital for anyone wishing to get involved this summer.